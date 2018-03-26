VOICE of the Valley

Events
50th Year Reunion for Tahoma, People Sought

50th Year Reunion for Tahoma, People Sought

By VOICE of the Valley
March 26, 2018
Tahoma High School is having their 50th year class reunion on August 4, 2018 in MV. Yea, old “Bear” here! We are trying to get a hold of these classmates to invite them.

If you know their whereabouts, would you kindly call me or have them call me please. My name is Georgia Paletta (still) and class of 1968. 206-755-9746. Please no pranks.

Linda Ball; Mike Berndt, Del Bicknese, Lonnie Collett, Michael Crouse, Michael Davis, Roberta Dry, JIm Gay, Daine Gilbert, Robert Girten, Bill Goodwin, Kim Gould, Mark Haynes, Richard Judd, Pat Kusske, Valerie Loman, Gene Loran’s, Jackie Minshull, Chuck Names, Allen Nowland, San Ochampaugh, Charles O’Harran, Mike Pederson, Barb Pederson, Randy Savoy, Dennis Shaw, Lee Stout and Mike Willis. PHEW! Appreciate it!!!!

