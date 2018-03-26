Black Diamond Community Center has Salvation Army Vouchers for Puget Sound Energy Bills
Puget Sound Energy assistance is now available for Black Diamond area clients. Call the Black Diamond Community Center at 360-886-1011 for an appointment. Up to $300.00 per household is available if you qualify. “Urgent Notice” or “Final Notice” must appear on your letter from Puget Sound Energy. Clients must live in one of these zip codes: 98010, 98038, 98051, or 98042.
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.