Black Diamond Community Center has Salvation Army Vouchers for Puget Sound Energy Bills

By VOICE of the Valley
March 26, 2018
Puget Sound Energy assistance is now available for Black Diamond area clients. Call the Black Diamond Community Center at 360-886-1011 for an appointment. Up to $300.00 per household is available if you qualify. “Urgent Notice” or “Final Notice” must appear on your letter from Puget Sound Energy. Clients must live in one of these zip codes: 98010, 98038, 98051, or 98042.

