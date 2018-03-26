Black Diamond Community Center Needs Volunteers

The Black Diamond Community Center is seeking new personalities at our Senior’s lunch program on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lunches are served at 12 o’clock noon, and prep work starts at 10 a.m. Our lunchtime activity will add some spice to your life.

Volunteers hold varied roles, helping prep the food, running around serving the seniors with coffee and goodies, replacing lost silverware, clearing tables, cleaning the kitchen, and other needs. Activity is varied, and the socializing is great, enough that you won’t need a gym membership on those days.

All you need is a food worker card, fill out a volunteer application, and pass a background check. Benefits include fun exercise, a free lunch, free parking, and great friendships.