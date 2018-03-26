VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Black Diamond Community Center Needs Volunteers

Black Diamond Community Center Needs Volunteers

By VOICE of the Valley
March 26, 2018
106
0
Share:

The Black Diamond Community Center is seeking new personalities at our Senior’s lunch program on Tuesdays and Thursdays.  Lunches are served at 12 o’clock noon, and prep work starts at 10 a.m. Our lunchtime activity will add some spice to your life.

Volunteers hold varied roles, helping prep the food, running around serving the seniors with coffee and goodies, replacing lost silverware, clearing tables, cleaning the kitchen, and other needs. Activity is varied, and the socializing is great, enough that you won’t need a gym membership on those days.

All you need is a food worker card, fill out a volunteer application, and pass a background check.  Benefits include fun exercise, a free lunch, free parking, and great friendships.

Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunityeventsking countylocalnewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Tahoma FFA To Hold Open House

Next Article

Black Diamond Community Center has Salvation Army ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.