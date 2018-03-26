VOICE of the Valley

Community News
Tahoma FFA To Hold Open House

By VOICE of the Valley
March 26, 2018
Sheep in Cages

Tahoma FFA plans to have an open house for the public on

March 28 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

to come and view the livestock

(Pigs, Lambs, and Bunnies)

they are raising at Maple View Middle School.

(Old Tahoma High School)

 

The event is to educate the public about what we do in our classes, and if they want to purchase an animal for consumption, and to pet the animals. If you would like more information about this event please contact Marie Page at 425-413-6260.  The event is free.

Photo by James Hayes 

 
