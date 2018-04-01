Black Diamond Library April 2018 Events

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

April 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Family Story Times with Stay & Play

Monday, April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

All ages welcome with adult, including childcares.

Stories, songs and fun!

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Monday, April 2, 4pm

All ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.

Alphabet Soup-A Story & Song Show

Monday, April 30, 4:30pm

Presented by Eric Ode.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

This show is a real recipe for fun! Explore songs, stories, puppets and poems from one of the Northwest’s favorite songwriters and children’s author. Always a real crowd pleaser!

Tweens & Teens

Beat Studio

Tuesday, April 17, 2pm

Ages 11 and older.

Create your own music and beats with the Ableton Push 2 and Live Software to build your own unique soundscapes.

Adults

Better Cell Phone Photography

Saturday, April 7, 2:30pm

There are millions of cell phone pictures taken every month and an overwhelming majority of those are not as great as they can be. Chris Leavitt’s been creating portrait art for a long time, even longer than there’s been cell phones. Now, in 90 brief minutes, he’s going to reveal to you the secrets of taking your cell phone images from ugly to art!

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting

Wednesday, April 18, 5pm

This non-profit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!

Rock Painting at the Library

Saturday, April 21, 11am

All ages welcome.

Have you played hide and seek with colorful rocks when you’re out walking? Come to the library to paint your own rocks to hide in public parks or take home to keep.

Supplies and rocks will be available, but limited. Feel free to bring your own!