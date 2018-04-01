Black Diamond Library April 2018 Events
Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010
360.886.1105
April 2018 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Children & Families
Family Story Times with Stay & Play
Monday, April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
All ages welcome with adult, including childcares.
Stories, songs and fun!
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Monday, April 2, 4pm
All ages welcome with adult.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.
Alphabet Soup-A Story & Song Show
Monday, April 30, 4:30pm
Presented by Eric Ode.
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
This show is a real recipe for fun! Explore songs, stories, puppets and poems from one of the Northwest’s favorite songwriters and children’s author. Always a real crowd pleaser!
Tweens & Teens
Beat Studio
Tuesday, April 17, 2pm
Ages 11 and older.
Create your own music and beats with the Ableton Push 2 and Live Software to build your own unique soundscapes.
Adults
Better Cell Phone Photography
Saturday, April 7, 2:30pm
There are millions of cell phone pictures taken every month and an overwhelming majority of those are not as great as they can be. Chris Leavitt’s been creating portrait art for a long time, even longer than there’s been cell phones. Now, in 90 brief minutes, he’s going to reveal to you the secrets of taking your cell phone images from ugly to art!
Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting
Wednesday, April 18, 5pm
This non-profit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!
Rock Painting at the Library
Saturday, April 21, 11am
All ages welcome.
Have you played hide and seek with colorful rocks when you’re out walking? Come to the library to paint your own rocks to hide in public parks or take home to keep.
Supplies and rocks will be available, but limited. Feel free to bring your own!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.