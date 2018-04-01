Covington Library April 2018 Events

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

253.630.8761

April 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Tuesday, April 3, 17 and 24, 6:30pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies will also be provided.

Infant & Young Toddler Story Times with Stay & Play

Wednesday, April 4, 18 and 25, choose 10:30am or 11:15am

Newborn to 24 months with adult. Siblings welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Toddler & Family Story Times with Stay & Play

Friday, April 6, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Reading with Rover

Sunday, April 15, 1-2pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Tell Along Tales!

Thursday, April 19, 10:30am

Ages 3 and older with adult.

Presented by Dr. Margaret Read MacDonald.

Join the fun with this world-renowned storyteller and author of Mabela the Clever, Fat Cat and The Wishing Foxes as she invites you to listen and play along with folktales from around the world.

Tweens & Teens

Write On

Thursday, April 12, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Meet other aspiring authors and improve your craft!

Teen After-Hours @ the Library

Friday, April 13, 7pm

Middle and high school ages.

We’re opening the library on Friday night just for teens. Snack, play video games, use computers, watch a movie, or just hangout. Pizza and snacks provided by Friends of the Covington Library. All free!

The library will close to the public at 6pm and reopen for teens at 7pm. Please arrive at 7pm sharp. Reservations will be held until 7:10pm. Teens must be picked-up by 10pm.

Game On!

Thursday, April 19, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play Switch, Wii U, Wii, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games or just hang out with friends.

Snacks provided.

Art Club

Friday, April 20, 3-5pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities.

Board-dom

Thursday, April 26, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Relax, snack, play board games or just hang out.

Adults

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, April 3, 7:30pm

This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Everyone is welcome!

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free. Join any time!

Careers in Healthcare-A “GRC in the Community” Workshop

Thursday, April 5, 6:30pm

Interested in learning about exciting healthcare occupations in your community? Green River and Renton Technical College faculty will discuss occupations, wages and exciting training programs.

Meet the Author: J.A. Jance

Thursday, April 5, 7pm

After taking down the man responsible for his best friend’s death, Stuart Ramey thinks the case is finally closed until he finds himself left with a multi-million dollar fortune in Bitcoin in a desperate bid by Frigg, a rogue A.I. program created by the killer.

Books will be provided for purchase and signing.

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am

Learn how to become a United States Citizen. Study for the naturalization test, including civics and government questions, reading and writing English, and practicing your interview skills.

Music Appreciation Class-GRC Course MUSC&105

Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 10-June 15, 10am-12pm

In a partnership with Green River College to bring higher educational opportunities into the local community, Dr. Jessica Jumper will be teaching this ten-week class in the library. The coursework introduces the music of the great master composers beginning with the elements of music and progressing through the common style periods.

This for-credit course satisfies a GRC humanities requirement for AA-DTA degree.

Space is limited and registration through Green River College is required. Course Item Number: 6821. (If you are a new student and have never attended classes at Green River College, your first step is to apply for admissions.)

Repair Café

Tuesday, April 10, 3pm

Don’t toss your broken lamp, pair of ripped jeans or busted chair. Bring them to the FREE Repair Cafe! Skilled “fixers” will try to help you repair your damaged household items to keep them out of the landfill and save you money. Free repair of small household items (small enough for one person to carry).

You must be present during the repair.

Registration encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To sign up or if you have questions, contact Tom Watson via email at tom.watson@kingcounty.gov or by calling 206.477.4481.

Covington Adult Book Group

The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George

Thursday, April 12, 2pm

Genealogy Information Sessions

Saturday, April 21, 2-4pm

Looking to learn something new about your family tree? Come by the library lobby for information from the South King County Genealogical Society. The Society will have a table where you can drop in to ask questions, check resources and talk with friendly Society members.

Crime Prevention & Identity Theft-A “GRC in the Community” Workshop

Thursday, April 26, 6:30pm

Are you interested in learning more about crime prevention and identity theft? Join Instructor and Retired Police Officer, Ron Riley, as he leads a workshop on these hot topics.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Mondays and Wednesdays, 6pm

Next testing is Wednesday, June 20, 5pm.

Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Classes are free.

Computer Classes

Register online, in person or call 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2pm

Microsoft Word 2016 Level 1

Monday, April 9, 7pm

Microsoft Word 2016 Level 2

Monday, April 16, 7pm

Microsoft Word 2016 Level 3

Monday, April 23, 7pm

Computer Basics

Monday, April 30, 7pm