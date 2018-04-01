Enumclaw Library April 2018 Events

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

360.825.2045

April 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens

Adults

Children & Families

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, April 3, 10, 17 and 24, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Infant & Young Toddler Story Time

Wednesday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult, siblings welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish

Friday, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Newborn to age 5 with caregiver.

Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing. Program is in English but presenter is a panish speaker.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Wednesday, April 18, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.



Tell Along Tales!

Thursday, April 19, 4:30pm

Presented by Dr. Margaret Read MacDonald.

Ages 3 and older with adult.

Join the fun with this world-renowned storyteller and author of Mabela the Clever, Fat Cat and The Wishing Foxes as she invites you to listen and play along with folktales from around the world.

Life-Size Candy Land

Wednesday, April 25, 4pm

All ages welcome, ages 5 and younger with an adult.

Did you ever want to climb inside the Candy Land board and travel around through the Lollipop Woods, Peppermint Forest, and Chocolate Swamp? Play your way around the library through all the fantastic candy worlds until you reach King Candy!

Teens

Game On!

Friday, April 6, 3pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play video games for FREE at the library!

Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, April 11, 4:30pm

For teens in middle school, high school and home school to get involved with the library.

Volunteer and give input on how to best serve teens at the library. It looks great on college and job applications!

The Essentials: Job Skills and Resume Lab

Wednesday, April 25, 6-8pm

Presented by WorkSource Auburn.

For teens and young adults ages 16 to 24.

Join us for this job skills workshop to discover your unique strengths and abilities, learn how to create the perfect ‘pitch’ for potential employers, and get one-on-one resume help with WorkSource professionals.

Attend one or all of the FREE WorkSource job prep workshops at the Enumclaw Library on April 25, May 2 and 9 from 4-6pm.

Registration required.

Celebrate International Tabletop Day

Saturday, April 28, 12pm

Teens and adults welcome, ages 12 and younger with an adult.

Drop in for an afternoon of tabletop games and fun to celebrate International Tabletop Day. Meet fellow new tabletop game players while learning an easy featured game, or join experienced players in open game play. Try library-provided classic and modern games or bring your own to play with friends.

Featured Game: Ticket to Ride.

Snacks provided by the Friends of the Enumclaw Library.

Adults

AARP Foundation Tax Assistance

Monday, April 2, all day

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents. Call or come in to make an appointment, 360.825.2045.

Enumclaw Library Advisory Board Meeting

Tuesday, April 3, 5:30pm

Need Help from DSHS?

Wednesday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 1pm

Do you need help from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)? The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. DSHS and its partners provide protection, comfort, food assistance, cash assistance and a host of other services. Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice, and sign up for assistance.

No appointment necessary.

STARS Workshop

Working with Dual Language Learners

Thursday, April 5, 7pm

Presented by Linda Crisalli.

This workshop is designed for teachers who are working with young children who speak little or no English at the time of their enrollment in preschool or childcare. Get research-based information about language acquisition and creative strategies for supporting children who speak other languages at home.

Provides (2) STARS credit hours in Child Growth and Development or Families and Community Partnerships.

Enumclaw Library Book Group

The Radium Girls: the Dark Story of America’s Shining Women by Kate Moore

Wednesday, April 11, 2pm

Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting

Wednesday, April 11, 7pm

Be a friend of the Enumclaw Library! Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.

Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic

Thursday, April 12 and 26, 5:30-7:30pm

Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come first served basis. Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others. Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending.

We also offer referrals to other agencies that may resolve client’s problems.

For more information, 206.398.4319.

Reach Enumclaw is provided through the cooperation of the King County Library System, The Cardozo Society, Plateau Outreach Ministries, and Seattle University Access to Justice Institute.

Tales from the Distillery

Saturday, April 14, 1:30pm

Learn what it means to operate at the “Speed of Whiskey” as we discuss Blackfish Spirits Distillery and its context in Washington State and the world. Flavors, labels, taxes, history, science and rebellion all weave together to bring you a “sip” of all things whiskey!