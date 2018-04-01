Fairwood Library April 2018 Events

Fairwood Library 17009 140th Avenue SE Renton, WA 98058 425.226.0522 April 2018 Events Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group. Children & Families Tweens & Teens Adults Children & Families Family Story Times Thursday, April 5, 19 and 26, 10am Friday, April 6, 20 and 27, 10am No Story Time on April 12 and 13. Ages 6 and younger with adult. Stories, songs and fun! Chess @ the Library Friday, April 6, 3:30pm Ages 5 to 100! All skill levels are welcome. Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends. Spanish Story Times Thursday, April 5, 19 and 26, 6pm Family program. All ages welcome. Stories, songs and fun! Ms. Bee’s Play Place Monday, April 9, 10am Ages 6 and younger with adult. Drop in for 45 minutes of interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development. Celebrate DIA (Children’s Day/Book Day!) The Roots of Popular Cuban Music Wednesday, April 25, 6:30pm Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Supersones plays a type of music known as “Son,” the acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside that inspired modern salsa. Son is a unique blend of Spanish guitars and harmony, Afro-Cuban percussion and swing. Enjoy this rich musical tradition with a wide range of classic and original songs. Tweens & Teens Yarnsmiths Tuesday, April 3, 6pm Ages 10 to adult. Join our yarn circle at the library. A volunteer will be available to help teach how to knit or crochet, or try out one of our knitting looms. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on. Please register, as supplies are limited. Game On! Thursday, April 5, 4pm Grades 4-12. Play video games and in the library! Snacks provided. Books & Bites Tuesday, April 10, 7pm Grades 6-12. Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more. Refreshments provided. Adults

Free Tax Help Monday, April 2, 9 and 16, 5-8pm Thursday, April 5, 12 and 19, 12-3pm Saturday, April 7 and 14, 10am-2pm United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes. Please bring your social security card, photo ID, health insurance information, all tax statements, last year’s tax return, a bank account number and routing number. United Way Tax helpers can also help you sign up for healthcare, public benefits, ORCA Lift and the myRA savings account. Drop in, no appointment needed. For more information about the service call 211 or visit uwkc.org/taxhelp. EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT IT Frankenstein: Anatomy of a Masterpiece with Literature and Film Scholar Lance Rhoades Tuesday, April 10, 12pm Author Mary Shelley was only 19 years old when she wrote this classic 200 years ago! Regarded as Gothic sensationalism when first published, Frankenstein has resonated widely in the popular imagination since. This multi-media presentation considers how Shelley addressed some of the mankind’s greatest concerns with a creation that took a life of its own. Join meaningful conversations and programs at your local library! From film screenings and discussions to hearing from authors of your favorite books, you will find many opportunities to learn, connect and have fun! Fairwood Afternoon Book Club The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso Wednesday, April 11, 12pm Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman Tuesday, April 17, 7pm Friends of the Fairwood Library Book Sale! Saturday, April 21, 10am-4pm Sunday, April 22, 11am-2pm Come find some hidden treasures-shop vintage and collectable books! All proceeds support programming and services at Fairwood Library. Reducing Anxiety through Meditation Monday, April 23, 7pm Life today is stressful. People are anxious about their health, their finances, their relationships, their safety, and their future. Many physicians and healers are promoting the proven benefits of meditation to relieve stress and anxiety. By sitting in meditation, we calm the body and the mind, and slow our brain waves to states of relaxation. Through meditation we can deal better with the stresses of life, and replace anxiety with joy and peace. Please join Ajili Hodari, Esq for this informative program. There will be a fully instructed personal meditation sitting. Favorite Poems Sunday, April 29, 3pm Come celebrate Poetry Month! We will start with a group reading of Maya Angelou’s On the Pulse of Morning. Bring your favorite and/or original poetry to share. Talk Time Classes Thursdays, 7pm Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world. Fairwood Master Gardeners: Weekly Plant Clinics Saturdays, 10am Come to Fairwood Library on Saturday mornings for plant clinics hosted by the Fairwood Master Gardeners! Trained and certified volunteers will provide free advice and answers to questions relating to home gardening, landscape maintenance, pest management, composting and other topics.