Renton Highlands Library April 2018 Events

Renton Highlands Library
2801 NE 10th Street
Renton, WA 98056
425.277.1831
April 2018 Events
Children & Families
Family Story Times
Tuesday, April 3, 17 and 24, 10am or 11:30am
Ages 2 to 8 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Evening Family Story Time
Wednesday, April 4, 7pm
Ages 2 to 8 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Pajamas are encouraged!
Spanish Story Times
Friday, April 6, 20 and 27, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome.
Stories, songs and fun!
The Big Play Date
Monday, April 9, 10am
For families with children newborn to age 6, but all ages welcome.
Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Chess @ the Library
Fridays, 4pm
Ages 5 to 100!
All skill levels are welcome.
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.
Teens
Practice the ACT
Saturday, April 21, 12:30pm
Presented by C2 Education Issaquah.
High school ages.
Studies show that practicing taking tests can improve confidence and even overall results.
Use your mock exam scores to identify sections you should work on before taking the real ACT.
Bring a graphing calculator and 2 number two pencils.
Please register online.
Study Zone
Please call library for schedule.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Adults
One-on-One Computer Help
Sunday, April 1, 15 and 29, 2pm (Se habla espanol)
Saturdays, 10am
Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.
AARP Tax Help
Thursday, April 5 and 12, 10:30am–4pm
Saturday, April 7 and 14, 12-4pm
Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents. No complex or business returns.
By appointment only.
Please call 425.615.4268 or email tax2017@comcast.net and leave a message with your name and phone number to make or cancel an appointment.
Tales from the Distillery
Thursday, April 12, 7pm
Learn what it means to operate at the “Speed of Whiskey” as we discuss Blackfish Spirits Distillery and its context in Washington State and the world. Flavors, labels, taxes, history, science and rebellion all weave together to bring you a “sip” of all things whiskey!
Real Talk
Tuesday, April 17, 7pm
Real Talk is a monthly gathering space where we’ll talk about topics that are current, trending and important to you. Share your perspective, learn from your neighbor’s experience and join us for meaningful conversations on issues affect our community and society at large.
Worker Retraining Information
Wednesday, April 18, 1pm
Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.
The Black Panthers–Vanguard of the Revolution by Stanley Nelson: A Documentary Screening & Discussion
Thursday, April 26, 6pm
This 75min documentary explores the Black Panther Party, its significance to the broader American culture, its cultural and political awakening for black people and the painful lessons learned.
Post-screening discussion lead by Delbert Richardson, founder of the National Educational Association 2017 Carter G. Woodson Memorial Award-winning American History Traveling Museum, The Unspoken Truths.
Citizenship Classes
Mondays, 7pm
Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions.
Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.
Talk Time Classes
Saturdays, 10am
Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free, join anytime!
