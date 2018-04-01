Renton Highlands Library April 2018 Events

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th Street

Renton, WA 98056

425.277.1831

April 2018 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens

Adults

Family Story Times

Tuesday, April 3, 17 and 24, 10am or 11:30am

Ages 2 to 8 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Evening Family Story Time

Wednesday, April 4, 7pm

Ages 2 to 8 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Pajamas are encouraged!

Spanish Story Times

Friday, April 6, 20 and 27, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

The Big Play Date

Monday, April 9, 10am

For families with children newborn to age 6, but all ages welcome.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Chess @ the Library

Fridays, 4pm

Ages 5 to 100!

All skill levels are welcome.

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

Practice the ACT

Saturday, April 21, 12:30pm

Presented by C2 Education Issaquah.

High school ages.

Studies show that practicing taking tests can improve confidence and even overall results.

Use your mock exam scores to identify sections you should work on before taking the real ACT.

Bring a graphing calculator and 2 number two pencils.

Please register online.

Study Zone

Please call library for schedule.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

One-on-One Computer Help

Sunday, April 1, 15 and 29, 2pm (Se habla espanol)

Saturdays, 10am

Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

AARP Tax Help

Thursday, April 5 and 12, 10:30am–4pm

Saturday, April 7 and 14, 12-4pm

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents. No complex or business returns.

By appointment only.

Please call 425.615.4268 or email tax2017@comcast.net and leave a message with your name and phone number to make or cancel an appointment.

Tales from the Distillery

Thursday, April 12, 7pm

Learn what it means to operate at the “Speed of Whiskey” as we discuss Blackfish Spirits Distillery and its context in Washington State and the world. Flavors, labels, taxes, history, science and rebellion all weave together to bring you a “sip” of all things whiskey!

EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT IT

Real Talk

Tuesday, April 17, 7pm

Real Talk is a monthly gathering space where we’ll talk about topics that are current, trending and important to you. Share your perspective, learn from your neighbor’s experience and join us for meaningful conversations on issues affect our community and society at large.

Join meaningful conversations and programs at your local library! From film screenings and discussions to hearing from authors of your favorite books, you will find many opportunities to learn, connect and have fun!

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, April 18, 1pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

The Black Panthers–Vanguard of the Revolution by Stanley Nelson: A Documentary Screening & Discussion

Thursday, April 26, 6pm

This 75min documentary explores the Black Panther Party, its significance to the broader American culture, its cultural and political awakening for black people and the painful lessons learned.

Post-screening discussion lead by Delbert Richardson, founder of the National Educational Association 2017 Carter G. Woodson Memorial Award-winning American History Traveling Museum, The Unspoken Truths.

Citizenship Classes

Mondays, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions.

Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.

Talk Time Classes

Saturdays, 10am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Classes are free, join anytime!