Renton Library April 2018 Events

Renton Library 100 Mill Avenue S Renton, WA 98057 425.226.6043 April 2018 Events Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group. Children & Families Tweens & Teens Adults Children & Families Family Story Times Monday, April 2, 9, 23 and 30, 10am Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Stories, songs and fun! Big Play Date Thursday, April 5, 10am Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development. Reading with Rover Tuesday, April 10, 6pm Ages 6 and older accompanied by an adult. Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area. Spanish Story Times Tuesday, April 17 and 24, 10:30am Family program, all ages welcome with adult. Stories, songs and fun! Tweens & Teens Renton Teen Round Table Wednesday, April 4 and Friday, April 20, 4:30pm Grades 7-12. Renton Teen Round Table (or RT2 for short) is the teen leadership group of the Renton regional libraries. This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs/events for Renton area libraries and community, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library, and meet like-minded students interested in making their libraries and community a better place. Study Zone Please call the library for schedule. Grades K-12. Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors. Adults Worker Retraining Information Wednesday, April 4, 1-3pm Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field. Renton Mystery Book Group Night School by Lee Child Thursday, April 5, 7pm Cycling the Pacific Coast with Author Bill Thorness Sunday, April 8, 2pm Travel the Pacific Coast-border to border-with Bill as he discovers crashing surf, rocky headlands, epic coastal climbs, deep forests, wide sand beaches, seaside burgs and vibrant cities. You will soon wish you were on your bike doing the same! Get Enrolled: ORCA LIFT and Basic Food Thursday, April 12, 1-3pm Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT and/or Washington State’s Basic Food Program. ORCA LIFT is a reduced fare on area public transit for income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older. To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call King County Public Health at 1.800.756.5437. Please bring ID and income verification documents. Basic Food is what Washington calls the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a USDA program that helps people make ends meet by providing monthly food benefits. Individuals and families may apply. Please bring ID, income and living expenses verification documents, and your social security number. For more information, go to mschelps.org/gethelp/basicfood or call 253.838.6810 ext. 2009. Active Aging: Discover What’s Next For You Wednesday, April 18, 11am Don’t miss this special opportunity to see Joy Loverde, national aging expert and author of, Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old? This inspiring presentation features a step-by-step guide to living the life you want now, and into the future. Joy will reveal clear, practical and relevant suggestions to build your own unique life plan for aging well. Joy has been featured on the TODAY Show and Good Morning America. Everyone who attends gets an autographed copy of Joy’s new book compliments of Aegis Living. Lunch provided. Registration required. The Care You Need for the Life You Want Wednesday, April 18, 7pm Presented by Tina Hall, Business Development Manager at Era Living. Social isolation among older adults is a growing epidemic – one that’s increasingly recognized as having dire physical, mental and emotional consequences. Nearly 70% of individuals over 65 will become cognitively impaired or unable to complete at least two “activities of daily living” – including dressing, bathing or eating – over their lifetime. Hear about the various types of housing and care settings and services available to support you as you age, explaining the differences, including what each provides, what to look for, and what the approximate costs are with each option. Renton River Runs Under It Book Club Farewell to Manzanar by Jeanne Watatsuki Houston Thursday, April 19, 7pm Meet The Author: Kim O’Donnel Sunday, April 22, 2pm Meet chef, teacher and author of the cookbook, PNW Veg, Kim O’Donnel! Kim will discuss how to prepare the bounty of vegetables available in the Pacific Northwest, along with cooking demonstrations and tastes to share. First come, first seated. Startup 425 Foundations: Ideation Monday, April 30, 6:30pm Have a great idea for a product or business? Not sure how to get started? Join Startup 425, King County Library System and seasoned professionals from SCORE for a series of workshops focused on bringing your ideas to reality, from developing a business plan to crafting a financing and marketing strategy. Workshops include light refreshments. Class size is limited to 20 participants. Registration required. English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Classes are free. Talk Time Classes Tuesdays, 7pm Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world. Neighborhood Legal Clinics Tuesdays, 6:30pm The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance. Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and 12pm, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment. A.R.I.S.E. Shelter Intake Wednesdays, 1-2pm Catholic Community Services staff will be available for intake sessions for the A.R.I.S.E. shelter on a first come, first served basis. The A.R.I.S.E. shelter is open 365 days a year serving single adult homeless men age 18 and older. Please bring a form of picture ID.