Renton Library April 2018 Events

By VOICE of the Valley
April 1, 2018
Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

April 2018 Events

 

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

 

 

Children & Families

 

Family Story Times

Monday, April 2, 9, 23 and 30, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

 

Big Play Date

Thursday, April 5, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

 

Reading with Rover

Tuesday, April 10, 6pm

Ages 6 and older accompanied by an adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

 

Spanish Story Times

Tuesday, April 17 and 24, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

 

 

Tweens & Teens

 

Renton Teen Round Table

Wednesday, April 4 and Friday, April 20, 4:30pm

Grades 7-12.

Renton Teen Round Table (or RT2 for short) is the teen leadership group of the Renton regional libraries. This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs/events for Renton area libraries and community, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library, and meet like-minded students interested in making their libraries and community a better place.

 

Study Zone

Please call the library for schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

 

 

Adults

 

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, April 4, 1-3pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits?

Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

 

Renton Mystery Book Group

Night School by Lee Child

Thursday, April 5, 7pm

 

Cycling the Pacific Coast with Author Bill Thorness

Sunday, April 8, 2pm

Travel the Pacific Coast-border to border-with Bill as he discovers crashing surf, rocky headlands, epic coastal climbs, deep forests, wide sand beaches, seaside burgs and vibrant cities. You will soon wish you were on your bike doing the same!

 

Get Enrolled: ORCA LIFT and Basic Food

Thursday, April 12, 1-3pm

Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT and/or Washington State’s Basic Food Program.

ORCA LIFT is a reduced fare on area public transit for income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older.

To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call King County Public Health at 1.800.756.5437. Please bring ID and income verification documents.

Basic Food is what Washington calls the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a USDA program that helps people make ends meet by providing monthly food benefits. Individuals and families may apply. Please bring ID, income and living expenses verification documents, and your social security number.

For more information, go to mschelps.org/gethelp/basicfood or call 253.838.6810 ext. 2009.

 

Active Aging: Discover What’s Next For You

Wednesday, April 18, 11am

Don’t miss this special opportunity to see Joy Loverde, national aging expert and author of, Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old? This inspiring presentation features a step-by-step guide to living the life you want now, and into the future. Joy will reveal clear, practical and relevant suggestions to build your own unique life plan for aging well.

Joy has been featured on the TODAY Show and Good Morning America. Everyone who attends gets an autographed copy of Joy’s new book compliments of Aegis Living.

Lunch provided.

Registration required.

 

The Care You Need for the Life You Want

Wednesday, April 18, 7pm

Presented by Tina Hall, Business Development Manager at Era Living.

Social isolation among older adults is a growing epidemic – one that’s increasingly recognized as having dire physical, mental and emotional consequences. Nearly 70% of individuals over 65 will become cognitively impaired or unable to complete at least two “activities of daily living” – including dressing, bathing or eating – over their lifetime. Hear about the various types of housing and care settings and services available to support you as you age, explaining the differences, including what each provides, what to look for, and what the approximate costs are with each option.

 

Renton River Runs Under It Book Club

Farewell to Manzanar by Jeanne Watatsuki Houston

Thursday, April 19, 7pm

 

Meet The Author: Kim O’Donnel

Sunday, April 22, 2pm

Meet chef, teacher and author of the cookbook, PNW Veg, Kim O’Donnel! Kim will discuss how to prepare the bounty of vegetables available in the Pacific Northwest, along with cooking demonstrations and tastes to share.

First come, first seated.

 

Startup 425 Foundations: Ideation

Monday, April 30, 6:30pm

Have a great idea for a product or business? Not sure how to get started?

Join Startup 425, King County Library System and seasoned professionals from SCORE for a series of workshops focused on bringing your ideas to reality, from developing a business plan to crafting a financing and marketing strategy.

Workshops include light refreshments.

Class size is limited to 20 participants. Registration required.

 

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm 

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

Classes are free.

 

Talk Time Classes

Tuesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

 

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and 12pm, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

 

A.R.I.S.E. Shelter Intake

Wednesdays, 1-2pm

Catholic Community Services staff will be available for intake sessions for the A.R.I.S.E. shelter on a first come, first served basis. The A.R.I.S.E. shelter is open 365 days a year serving single adult homeless men age 18 and older.

Please bring a form of picture ID.

 

 

