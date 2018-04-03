Be Careful What You Think

One dark rainy night a salesman had a flat tire on a lonely road. But to his dismay he had no lug wrench. Seeing a nearby farmhouse, he set out on foot. “Surely the farmer would have a lug wrench, he thought. But would he even come to the door? And if he did, he’d probably be furious at being bothered. He’d say, “What’s the big idea getting me out of bed in the middle of the night?” This thought made the salesman angry. “Why, that farmer is a selfish old clod to refuse to help me.”

Finally the man reached the house. Frustrated and drenched, he banged on the door. “Who’s there?”a voice called out from a window overhead.

“You know good and well who it is,”yelled the salesman, his face red with anger. “It’s me! And you can keep your old lug wrench! I wouldn’t borrow it if it was the last one in the county.” (Bits and Pieces)

It is funny how we can allow our thoughts to lead us into believing something that is not true. We sometimes borrow trouble that is not even there. It comes when we assume before we know. Like assuming things about others before we have met them, or taking something that was said and assuming it means something else. It is no wonder that the Lord said: “we are to take every thought captive to the obedience of Christ,” – 2 Corinthians 10:5. In Colossians 3:2 He said we are to: “Set our mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth.”

When we allow our thoughts to be governed by our flesh, we allow the devil to place thoughts in our minds that are not true. In John 8:44 Jesus described the devil as the father of lies, and this is how Satan works, he gets us to believe lies as truth. Just like the man in the story, we start to dwell on something and pretty soon our minds are thinking of things that are false. We need to be careful not to let our minds go where they should not. Before we pass judgment about something that has been said, heard, or done, we need to believe the best and seek the truth so that we are not borrowing trouble that was never there.

So, take captive every thought to the obedience of Christ. If we fail, our lives will be enslaved by the lies of Satan rather than the truth that comes only from above. A wise man once said: “watch your thoughts; they become words, watch your words; they become actions, watch your actions; they become habits, watch your habits; they become character.” What are your thoughts like and where do they lead you? Be careful what you think.

