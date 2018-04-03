City Beat News Updated 4-3-18

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, March 26, City Council meeting with two Councilmembers (Johnson, Burberry) absent.

Resolution No. R-18-1229, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 4 to Professional Services Agreement with the Transpo Group USA, Inc. for Transportation Engineering Services. Passed 4-0

***

Resolution No. R-18-1227, authorizing the City Manager to execute an Amendment No. 4 to Professional Services Agreement with Daley, Morrow, Poblete, Inc. for professional survey services. Passed 4-0

***

Resolution No. R-18-1226, authorizing the City Manager to purchase a precast reinforced concrete split box culvert for Project T-28B Phase 1 SE 256thStreet reconstruction from Sole Source Supplier Old Castle Precast. Passed 4-0

***

Resolution No. R-18-1225, authorizing the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Interlocal Agreement with the Tahoma School District providing School Resource Officer resources to the Tahoma School District. Passed 4-0

***

Resolution No. R-18-1230, authorizing the City Manager to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the sale of City owned property on 216thAvenue SE. Passed 4-0.

***

Proclamation: That the month of April be declared as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The City of Maple Valley joins advocates and communities across King County in taking action to prevent sexual violence by standing with survivors. Together, we commit to a safer future for all children, young people, adults, and families in our community.

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, March 26 –Members unanimously adopted legislation on the King County Regional E-911 Strategic Plan, establishing the King County Regional E-911 Advisory Governing Board, a regional effort to strengthen and modernize regional 911 service.

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.

###