Police Reports Updated 4-3-18

Black Diamond

On March 11 at 6:15 p.m. on the 22900 block of SE 312thSt., officers on patrol located an apparent abandoned vehicle. The vehicle had not been registered for two and a half years and did not have license plates. Officers checked nearby residences but were unable to locate anyone familiar with the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded as

abandoned.

On March 11 at 8:04 a.m. on the 29000 block of 216thAve. SE, officers were dispatched to a business regarding a request for welfare check on an individual sleeping in a vehicle. After contacting the individual, officers were able to determine he was not in need of assistance, and he was advised that the business owner wanted him to move his vehicle.

On March 9 at 1:39 p.m. on the 23500 block of Baker St., officers stopped a vehicle

for a moving violation. Upon contact with the driver, it was determined that he

was driving with a suspended license and was the subject of an arrest warrant. The driver was taken into custody, and the vehicle impounded.

Covington

On March 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the area of SE 258thPl. and 201stAve. SE, a male was observed parking his vehicle at an access gate to a pipeline, exiting the vehicle and then walking down a trail. Several hours later, the male returned and drove off. An hour after that, the male returned in the vehicle, two people came out of the woods and got into the vehicle before taking off again. Upon contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, it was learned that the male was supposed to be using the vehicle to go to work. When confronted, the male finally admitted going to see his friends rather than going to work.

On March 4 at 4:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 272ndSt., a male was observed by an off-duty officer loading up a shopping cart with shrimp before exciting the business without attempting to purchase the items. The officer detained the male until police arrive. Check of the male revealed he had 2 warrants. The male was trespassed from the business before being booked into Kent Jail on his warrants.

On March 4 at 5:15 a.m. on the 19007 SE 269thSt., a resident started his vehicle to warm it up and then went back into the house for a few minutes. While in the house, the resident hard the car door slam. Looking outside, the resident observed his vehicle being backed up. By the time he exited the residence, the vehicle was being driven down the road. Check of the area ended with negative results.

King County

On March 13 at noon on the 26300 block of SE Summit Landsburg Rd., a tenant vacated a residence. While the residence was being cleaned up, a stash of fake $100 bills was found and turned in.

On March 12 at 11:55 p.m. in the area of SE 216thWay and 234thAve. SE, a resident reported that he observed someone on his property as well as a suspicious vehicle being driven around the neighborhood. Upon arrival, a vehicle was observed parked on the side of the road with its lights on before starting to move onto the road. After suddenly jerking to a stop, the male driver exited his vehicle stating everything was ok, but he had to stop because he was going to smoke a cigarette and the window would not roll down. Check of both passenger and driver came back clear, so they were released.

On March 12 at 10 p.m. on the 17600 block of 134thAve. SE, deputies responded to reports of a female yelling and using racial slurs for an hour. As deputies walked to the back of the residence, the known female ran back into the residence. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for Assault, 4thdegree Domestic Violence. The female, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, reappeared yelling obscenities. During attempts to handcuff the female she became angry and attempted to kick a deputy. The female was booked into King County Jail on her warrant. Additional charges included Resisting Arrest.

On March 12 at 6:49 p.m. on the 22800 block of 164thAve. SE., a driver was observed exceeding the speed limit at a high rate of speed. Upon contact in a driveway, the female passenger exited the vehicle and walked to the house. The male driver stated he had no ID on his person or other paperwork for the vehicle. Check of the male from information provided to the deputy returned clear. The female returned and confirmed the male’s ID information. Then while making out paperwork after releasing the male, the deputy received a call that the male’s brother had been contacted by the male. According to the brother, the male had called him to let him know the male had used the brother’s name at a traffic stop as the male had warrants. Recheck of the male with the new information showed him clear of warrants, however, it was revealed that he had an Invalid Driver’s License. The male was cited for No Valid Operator’s License without Identification, Failure to Transfer Vehicle Title within forty-five days and Making a False/Misleading Statement to a Public Servant.

On March 12 at 7:05 a.m. on the 13800 block of SE 224thSt., according to a female, while walking on a trail, a male on a bike road by and snatched a bag off her shoulder, Items in the bag included IPod, Epi Pen, credit cards, and medication. Check of the area ended with negative results.

On March 11 between 10:30 p.m. and 6:45 a.m. of March 12 on the 15000 block of SE 184thSt., someone entered an unlocked vehicle then used a garage door opener to enter the garage. Stolen from the garage was a duffle bag containing a survival kit.

Maple Valley

On March 16 at 8:03 p.m. on the 22900 block of SE 263rdSt., a driver was observed exceeding the speed limit. Upon contact, check of the female revealed she needed to have an Ignition Interlock device in her vehicle, but it was not present. The female called for someone to come pick her and the vehicle up. The female was cited for violation Ignition Interlock Device requirement.

On March 14 at 10:45 p.m. on the 23400 block of SE 250thPl., an officer was dispatched to a collision. Upon arrival, the officer observed two trees sheared off near the ground. According to a neighbor, the vehicle that struck the trees was parked in a garage down the street. Upon contact down the street, the female resident stated her husband had left the home after taking pain meds and having had some wine. The husband finally came out of the residence where the car was parked andcorroborated the wife’s story. The vehicle was impounded, and the husband released pending results of a toxicology report.

On March 10 at 11:46 p.m. on the 26800 block of SR 169, a driver was observed drifting onto the road shoulder. Upon contact, he male, who smelled of a strong odor of alcohol stated he had only consumed 3 beers. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male gave breath samples of 122/121. He was cited for DUI and his vehicle impounded.

SCORE– South Correctional Entity

VUCSA –Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA -Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL -No Valid Operator’s License

NOI –Notice of Infraction

NCO –No Contact Order

DRE –Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP– Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD– Had Been Drinking

POE– Point of entry

SAR– Search and Rescue

CCP– Concealed Carry Permit

CCW– Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree