Thanks Given To Pedersen

Editor, the VOICE:

The third grade classes at Black Diamond Elementary would like to thank Marilyn Pedersen of Farmers Insurance in Black Diamond for her donation of ten Kindle Fires.

Farmers’ Thank America’s Teachers Program likes to recognize local schools with supplies and an opportunity to win grant money.

Marilyn chose the third grade classes to honor her memories of Berdina Johnson, her third grade teacher, who taught for many years at the school and “made every child feel the most special.”

Susan Laurnen

3rd Grade

Black Diamond