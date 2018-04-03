VOTE YES on Tahoma School Levy

Editor, the VOICE:

We moved to Maple Valley in the mid 1970’s because of an opportunity presented to Bill with Standard Oil, not for the schools. We quickly learned though, that this district had a constant struggle passing a levy that resulted in a distinct unease throughout the community and an attitude of failure and lack of forward momentum. Relative to other districts, Tahoma students were falling behind and missing out on continuing educational opportunities and employment. It became an attitude of failure that permeated the entire community. It’s disheartening to think that we are faced with another cycle of levy failures. We personally experienced how hard it is to fight back and regain forward momentum and success once it’s lost. In the past few years, we have actively supported our district’s leadership in being Future Ready; it isn’t just about buildings, it’s about building programs that support student learning and that attract and retain the best teachers and forward-thinking administrators. For these reasons, Tahoma gets our YES votes in April.

Bill and Sue VanRuff (Wilderness Auto Service & Chevron, retired) Bill, former Maple Valley Fire & Life Safety Fire Commissioner Sue, Retired CEO, Maple Valley-Black Diamond Chamber of Commerce