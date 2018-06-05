Teacher Receives Honor, Melissa York Finn

The Washington State Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Kentwood High teacher Melissa Ann York Finn as the 2018 Outstanding American History Teacher for the state of Washington. The purpose of the award is to recognize a notable, teacher of American History (and related fields, such as social studies, government, and citizenship education) in public, private and parochial schools, grades 5–12. The candidates must have an incisive knowledge of American history that he/she readily shares with students, foster a spirit of patriotism and loyal support of our country and constitutional government, demonstrate the ability to relate history to modern life and events, have high academic standards, requiring excellence at all times from students, and be committed to his/her students and enjoy good rapport with them. The state winner is selected by a committee of at least three judges, usually experts in the field such as college professors. This committee is appointed by the state historian and approved by the state regent. The recipient of the award is presented with a certificate, pin, and cash award. The chapter submitting her application was Mary Fell Stevenson DAR, Enumclaw, WA.