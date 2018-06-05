The Washington State Fair Welcomes R & B Artist Seal, September 12

The Washington State Fair is excited to announce soul and R&B artist Seal will take the Grandstand Stage, as part of the Columbia Bank Concert Series, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

In a remarkable career that spans more than two decades, Seal has garnered countless accolades along with four Grammy Awards and has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. Known for his one-of-a-kind soaring, husky baritone voice and classic songwriting, Seal has seen success across numerous genres of music. His smooth vocal delivery on hits like “Crazy” and “Kiss from a Rose” quickly cemented his status as a formidable singer, and over the years he’s extended his influence with a wide catalog of original music and soulful covers. No matter what this star is performing, every Seal tour gives fans the chance to experience his warm, charming voice in person.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Visit www.thefair.com and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Prices are $75, $65, $45 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/an-evening-with-seal or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office at 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.

The Seal concert is part of the 2018 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Tickets for all other artists are currently on sale. Visit www.thefair.com to see the updated lineup, or sign up online to receive announcements of pre-sale opportunities BEFORE concert tickets go on sale to the public. The concerts to date are:

DATE PERFORMANCE TIME PRICES (incl. Fair gate admission) Aug. 31 (Fri) Chicago (Rock) 7:30 p.m. $70, $60, $40 Sept. 1 (Sat) Khalid (Hip Hop) 7:30 p.m. $80, $70, $45 Sept. 2 (Sun) Florida Georgia Line w/Morgan Wallen (Country) 7:30 p.m. $160, $145, $95 Sept. 6 (Thu) Justin Boots Rodeo Finale – Evening Performance 6:30 p.m. $30, $20, $15 or $66 for family of 4 thru 9/3 Sept. 7 (Fri) Justin Boots Rodeo Finale w/Scotty McCreery (Country) 6:30 p.m. $40, $30, or $40 for concert only (dirt GA) Sept. 8 (Sat) Justin Boots Rodeo Finale – Matinee Performance 1 p.m. $35, $25, $15 or $66 for family of 4 thru 9/3 Sept. 8 (Sat) Justin Boots Rodeo Finale w/Jamey Johnson (Country) 6:30 p.m. $40, $30, or $40 for concert only (dirt GA) Sept. 9 (Sun) Justin Boots Rodeo Finale – Matinee 1 p.m. $40, $30 Sept. 10 (Mon) Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Classic Rock) 7:30 p.m. $50, $40, $30 Sept. 12 (Wed) An Evening with Seal 7:30 p.m. $75, $65, $45 Sept. 13 (Thu) Culture Club w/Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey (80’s Pop) 7:30 p.m. $65, $55, $45 Sept. 14 (Fri) An Evening with Terry Fator (Comedy) 7:30 p.m. $55, $40, $30 Sept. 15 (Sat) Toby Keith w/Ned LeDoux (Country) 7:30 p.m. $95, $80, $70 Sept. 17 (Mon) Lauren Daigle w/Zach Williams (Christian) 7:30 p.m. $45, $35, $30 Sept. 19 (Wed) Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick (Rock) 7:30 p.m. $60, $50, $40 Sept. 20 (Thu) Brett Eldredge w/Runaway June & Devin Dawson (Country) 7:30 p.m. $75, $65, $45 Sept. 21 (Fri) Macklemore (Hip Hop) 7:30 p.m. $110, $100, $85 Sept. 22 (Sat) Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Comedy) 7:30 p.m. $65, $60, $45 Sept. 23 (Sun) Rascal Flatts w/Trent Harmon (Country) 7:30 p.m. $90, $80, $60

The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes over one million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about the Aug. 31- Sept. 23, 2018 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays and Wed. Sept. 5), visit www.thefair.com.