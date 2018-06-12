Explore Lake Wilderness Arboretum On Father’s Day Weekend

Submitted by Cindy Ostermann, LWAF Docent CoChairman

Join an Arboretum docent for a guided walk through the gardens and special areas of interest at Lake Wilderness Arboretum on Saturday, June 16that 10AM. We’ll explore what plants that grow well in the Pacific Northwest and look for plants in bloom this month while we stroll though this quiet and beautiful refuge in Maple Valley.

This free walking tour on level gravel pathways will last from 1 to 1½ hours and will start from the Nursery on the Arboretum’s grounds. Lake Wilderness Arboretum is located at 22520 SE 148thSt, Maple Valley 98038. For more information go to the arboretum’s website at www.LakeWildernessArboretum.orgor call 253.293.5103.