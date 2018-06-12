Track & field, golf bring home trophies from state tourneys

Tahoma High School’s girls track and field team won the Washington State 4A championship for the second year in a row over the weekend at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Together, the boys and girls brought home first place finishes in six events and broke four school records.

“We graduated several key athletes last year and knew this year would be a little tougher to repeat as champions,” coach Jeff Brady said. “However, with such an amazing coaching staff and dedicated athletes, we exceeded the point total of 91 points last year and won with 93 points this year.”

Freshman Adaji Osaro-Igwe, who was on the team that won first in the 4×100 meters relay with a time of 46.77, said it has been a fun but challenging year. She added that it was nice to work with top-level athletes to learn how they train and prepare themselves for meets and practice.

“It was fun because my coaches and teammates were nice and supportive of me. The challenging part was the transition between middle school and high school track. High school track is more rigorous and the workouts are sometimes difficult and tiring, but it really paid off,” Osaro-Igwe said.

She also won second in state in the 200 meters with a time of 24.55, and seventh in state in the 100 meters with a time of 12.40, and noted that she saw a difference from the beginning of season to the end thanks to focus and hard work.

“Being able to PR and place at state was nice because I really worked hard for the wins that I got. Winning my races and participating in relays was a good way to bond with the other athletes and make good connections,” Osaro-Igwe said.

Junior Alisha Wilson, who took first in state in the long jump (earning a PR and school record with a distance of 19 feet, 2 inches) was also on the 4×100 relay that took first in state, and placed second in state in the 100-meters with a time of 12.03, also emphasized that the hard work paid off.

“I felt really accomplished and proud of myself,” Wilson said. “It made me realize how important it is to always be competing and have a positive mindset. I would say the team felt a lot … closer, as we were all competing for the same goal (state champs) and we really worked together, lifting each other up and supporting each and every one of our teammates.”

Other first place finishes included: Zachary Klobutcher, first place in pole vault, 15 feet; Aliya Wilson, first place in 100 meters and first place in 200 meters; Alaina Brady, first place in 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.16; 4×100 relay team including Brady, Aliya and Alisha Wilson and Osaro-Igwe with a time of 46.77. For complete results from Tahoma, click here: http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm

Girls golf

For the girls golf team, junior Abby Goodell and senior Emma Adkins played in the state championship at Sun Willows course in Pasco, and nearly made the cut score of 83 to proceed to the second round of play.

Goodell is a junior and three-time state participant who posted her best state score, an 85, this year, coach Tracy Krause said.

“Abby is an excellent player and even better person. Under her leadership, the girls team was fourth at districts this season. We are excited to have Abby back for her senior year next season,” Krause said.

Adkins is a senior and first-time state participant who shot her best score during the state qualifier and then promptly beat that score at state, shooting an 88.

“Over the years, we have seen very few young golfers achieve that amount of growth that Emma has seen in the last four years. Her leadership and drive will be missed,” he said.

The Tahoma Bears boys golf team with their second place trophy.

Softball

The Bears fastpitch softball team traveled to Spokane to compete in the state championship last weekend. The team played three games, losing to Monroe 8-0, then prevailing over Auburn Mountainview 3-1 before falling to Newport High School 10-6.

“This season has gone great,” fastpitch coach Christina Millan said before the district tournament. “Although we lost a few games, it provided us a great foundation for growth and motivation. We finished the season undefeated and took first place overall in the NPSL for the second year in a row.”

Baseball

The Bears captured the North Puget Sound League by going undefeated and assembling an overall regular season record of 20-3. Unfortunately, Tahoma lost in the first round of regional play to a red-hot Richland Bombers team, ending their playoff hopes.