Ken Blakely, part of City of Black Diamond’s Public Works Department Retires

Looking forward to retirement, Ken Blakely, who is a part of the City of Black Diamond’s Public Works Department, enjoyed a fun BBQ luncheon with fellow administration and staff members on Tuesday, June 12.

The luncheon was held in style at the City’s Public Works Shop, where everyone enjoyed lunch and laughs celebrating Ken’s 23 years of service to the City.

He also received a beautiful retirement plaque stating: “In grateful recognition of service and dedication in making the City of Black Diamond a better place! Wishing you many new adventures!”