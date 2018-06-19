Tahoma held its 92nd Year of Graduating Seniors

Salutatorian Melia Cleary spoke about her hope for a world that is kind.
Valedictorian Katarina Zosel said that friends can help adjust our perspective in life. “… choose to live for Garrett; to live for each other; and, most importantly, to live for ourselves,” Zosel said. “I hope that we each choose to take it to the max in our future!” (TSD Photo)
Celebrating the 92nd Year of Tahoma Graduates throwing their caps in the air. (TSD Photo)
“Chair for Garrett:” Many graduates brought a flower or bouquet to place on the empty chair at the center of this photo, in memory of their classmate, Garrett Sypole. (TSD Photo)