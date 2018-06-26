Maple Valley Senior News Update 6-26-18

thSt. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org. The Senior Program of Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below).

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a$5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses. Please note: if you are just “dropping in” for an activity (like Bingo) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” fee of $1 (in the donation box) to help us continue to offer these activities.

Monday, July 2 Senior Picnic/Independence Day Lunch – Join us for our annual Senior Picnic and Independence Day Celebration, held here at the Center. Bingo will start at 10:30AM, then we will head out back for some outdoor games at 11:30. At noon, we will settle down for a BBQ lunch of cheeseburgers, baked beans, watermelon and chips—and of course apple pie! This fun event is sponsored in part by Covington Place Apartments. You do not need to sign up in advance for this lunch.

Tuesday, July 3 Muckleshoot Bingo – Back by popular demand! We have had at least one winner on all previous trips, so let’s keep the streak alive! The session warm-up begins at 11:45, so we will leave the Center at 10:45 to give you time to get settled in with a snack and your game cards or machine. Cost for this trip is $22, plus you will need to pay $7-$20 (depending on what you choose to play) for your session when you get there. Food and drink are available for purchase at break time during the session. You must bring photo ID to play. Sign up at the front desk!

Wednesday, July 4 CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY.

Monday, July 9 50+ Book Club – Reading is fun, interesting, and good for you! Join our monthly book club for lively conversation and to meet new people too. Selections will include titles from both fiction and non-fiction. We will meet on the first Monday of each month from 10:00-10:45 am in the GMVCC library. Cost is just $1, and you will be responsible for getting your own copy of the book. At this meeting, we will be discussing Crossing Mandelbaum Gate by Kai Bird.

Wednesdays, July 11, 18, 25, August 1 Divot and Dine – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center is pleased to partner with our next door neighbor, the Lake Wilderness Golf Course, to bring 50+ seniors a very special series of group golf lessons and lunch. Our four-week session of Wednesday classes is offered from 10:30-11:30am. Then we’ll cross the street to the Community Center for a deli-cious lunch. Clubs are available for use at no extra charge. Space is limited, so sign-up at the front desk early to re-serve your space! $45 pays for all 4 sessions and lunches.

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them. Computer Assistance – Volunteer, Curtis Patterson, specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+. Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:00amWalking Group– Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:00am, we will walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. Bring your water, your coffee, your leashed pup (with waste bags), or a 2-legged walking buddy. The group will walk rain or shine. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Please check in at the front desk before starting. Cost: $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:00-10:00 “Aging Well Yoga” Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8- class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in “The Den.” Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise. “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. Exercise each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note, no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join instructor Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and leather-soled shoes (or shoes that are conducive to dancing). Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting – Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and offer artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. Absolutely no experience is necessary; all levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use. No preregistration required. $1 to participate.

SOCIALS & GAMES

Suggested donation of $1 for Ping Pong and other games (Bingo times might vary because of holidays and parties.)

Mons. – Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30-4:00

Weds.– (2nd& 4thWeds) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 (in the Den); Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

Fris.– Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Ping Pong 1-3:30, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

MENU

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri., at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $3. For all others, there is a $6 fee. PLEASE NOTE: all menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., June 20:Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole, garden salad, pineapple, roll, milk, ice cream soda

Fri., June 22: Shepherd’s Pie, oranges, pudding, milk

Mon., June 25: Stuffed Red Peppers, roll, tropical fruit, milk

Wed., June 27:Chicken Enchiladas, refried beans, mexi-rice, oranges and pineapple, milk

Fri., June 29: Baked Chicken, pea salad, rice pilaf, berries, roll, milk

NEED A RIDE?

The Community Center Shuttle–Our shuttle runs Mon, Wed, and Fri between 9am and 3pm and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation– Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 to arrange a FREE volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to volunteer.

Please take note: call us with your transportation needs at least one week ahead of your appointment.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Foot Care Call for an appointment. “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered on the 1st& 3rdFriday of each month and the 3rdThurs. Price is $32. Please call to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly. Scholarships are available for those with limited income.

Fri: Blood Pressure Check:1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00 as MV Firefighters are available.

SERVICES

Meals on Wheels(by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.organd www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Information and Referral Our knowledgeable staff is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding in-home care, financial assistance, senior housing, nutrition options, and transportation alternatives.

Free Pet FoodIn partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge(call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center (GMVCC) is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for fill-in Front Desk Assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stefanie at stefanieg@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.orgfor more information on what the Center has to offer.