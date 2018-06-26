Police Reports Updated 6-26-18

Black Diamond

On May 4 at 3:50 a.m. on the 31700 block of 3rdAve., officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 41-year old driver was under the influence of intoxicants. The female driver’s BAC readings were .163/.173. She was arrested, and the vehicle impounded.

***

On June 3 at 3:43 a.m. on the 32600 block of 3rdAve., officers stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 49-year old male driver was under the influence of intoxicants. The male driver had BAC readings of .148/.152. He was arrested, and the vehicle impounded.

***

On June 2 at 11:35 p.m. on the 32500 block of McKay Lane, officers were dispatched regarding a report of loud barking dogs from behind a residence. Upon arrival, officers found that dogs had been left secured in an outdoor kennel and were barking. Unable to contact anyone at the residence, officers left a copy of the Black Diamond Municipal Code Noise Ordinance referencing barking dogs at the residence. Two days later the property owner, where the ordinance was left, contacted the police department to say that a visitor was visiting with a dog and it may have been the dog that was barking.

Covington

On June 2 at 4:42 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272ndSt., a customer returned to her vehicle, unlocked it and threw her purse inside. She left the doors unlocked while unloading her purchases into the trunk. When the female attempted to start her keyless fob vehicle where the fob had been placed in her purse, the vehicle would not start. The female then realized the purse was gone. Along with the purse and key fob, missing items included house keys, various cards and cash. One of the cards had already been used to make 3 purchases totaling approximately $777. A second card had also been used to make 4 purchases worth approximately $971.

***

On May 31 at 11:17 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 272ndSt., while checking a business parking lot, a van was observed with all windows blocked. Upon contact, a female and male answered the door. Check of the pair revealed the male had a warrant for Theft, 3rddegree and was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for his warrant. The female was cleared and told to move along, which she did.

***

On May 31 between 12:45-2:21 a.m. in the area of SE 240thSt. and 196thAve. SE, while running a vehicle plate, it was discovered that the registered owner had a suspended license. Upon contact, a smell of burnt marijuana could be detected coming from the vehicle. Check of the male revealed a warrant for Attempted Fraud. The male was booked into King County Jail for his warrant. He was additionally cited for Operating a motor vehicle without a license with ID.

King County

On June 10 between 1:30-5:10 a.m. on the 22900 block of Lower Dorre Don Way SE, someone entered a garage, via either a possible unlocked man door or an open garage door and stole a vehicle from inside. The keys to the vehicle had been left in the ignition of the vehicle.

***

On June 9 between 2:30-4:26 p.m. on the 28600 block of SE 225thSt., a resident called 911 stating she could see 3 people moving around her property/home and that she attempted to call the house, but no one answered. Upon arrival, deputies contacted two males and a female in the front yard/driveway. All three names cleared, and the resident wanted the males trespassed. After being trespassed, the males left the scene. However, after leaving the scene, a relative of one of the males called to inform deputies that one of the males had called to brag that he used his brother’s name in order to avoid the male’s felony warrant. The male was contacted, and check of the male revealed a Department of Corrections warrant for Escape community custody, and a second for Failing to Appear Conditional Release. The parent arrived on scene stating that the male needed to go to jail to take care of all the mess. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrants. An additional charge of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer was also recommended.

***

On June 9 at 2:25 p.m. on the 15100 block of SE 179thSt., during a custody feud, a female ran back to her residence and was attempting to shut her door when her ex-boyfriend began pushing the door. A few minutes later, the female was able to shut and lock the door, however the male kicked the door, causing the frame to break. The male had left the scene prior to deputy arrival. Recommended charges against the male included Malicious Mischief, 3rddegree, Domestic Violence.

***

On June 6 between 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. of June 7 on the 17200 block of SE 244thPl., a resident found one of her vehicles with a hose hooked up to a gas can that was full of gas from the vehicle, however no one was around.

***

On June 5 at 5:15 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a customer parked and secured his vehicle in a business parking lot and when he returned he observed a broken window. Stolen from under the seat was a laptop computer.

***

On June 4 between 1:30-3:06 a.m. on the 17700 block of SE 283rdPl., deputies responded to a possible Domestic Violence in progress. Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact, however no one would answer the door. A male attempted to walk out the back door but was stopped. He admitted that he and his girlfriend had been arguing and yelling as well as dropped a steamer trunk on her foot. Following an investigation in which deputies attempted to help the female several times, each time was met with refusal to cooperate. Those in the house also refused to cooperate.

Maple Valley

On June 6 at 5:07 p.m. on the 21300 block of SE 272ndSt., officers were dispatched to a 2-car blocking collision. Upon arrival, aid was requested for one of the involved drivers. According to the injured driver, traffic had come to a stop with him in the left turn lane. He was waved through by someone when he was hit by the uninjured driver. Check of the uninjured driver revealed he had a suspended license and was also required to have an ignition interlock device, which was not installed on the vehicle he was driving. The uninjured male driver was booked into Kent Jail for Driving While License Suspended, 3rddegree and Operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. The uninjured driver’s vehicle was impounded as well. The injured driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.

***

On June 6 between 2 -6:45 a.m. on the 23900 block of SE Kent Kangley Rd., while someone was attempting to enter a business by prying a door, the door was damaged but not opened. Two other doors from two other businesses in the same business complex were also damaged, with one of the doors being forced open. Currency was discovered missing from that business only.

***

On May 27 at 5 p.m. on the 21500 block of SE 265thPl., juveniles were reported to be drinking and smoking marijuana at a park. Upon arrival, 10 juveniles began leaving the park upon seeing officers. Eight were retained, along with a bag that no one wanted to take ownership of. Finally, one juvenile took ownership of the bag, which contained a flask with alcohol and a small portion of marijuana. An empty alcohol bottle was also found where the juveniles had been observed standing. All eight juveniles gave voluntary breath tests that ranged from .32 to .152. Parents/adult family members were called to pick their juveniles. Seven of the juveniles were trespassed from the park, while one, who already had been trespassed, was to be cited for Criminal Trespass, 2nddegree to the Juvenile Prosecutor.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree