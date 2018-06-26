SOVREN Historics to Race for the Kids

This weekend, June 29 – July 1, 2018, at Pacific Raceways legendary 10 turn 2.25 mile road course, the vintage racing machines of Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts will be competing in the 30th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race.

This year’s race will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Porsche, with a special recognition of the Porsche 356 race at Pacific Raceways. The three day event is a fundraiser to benefit the children at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Taking to the track will be the likes of Corvette, Camaro, Porsche and Alfa Romeo. In addition there will be the Triumphs, MG’s, BMWs and many others. Drivers and teams are coming from in and around the Northwest, Canada, and across the country.

George Follmer, one of the most accomplished Porsche racers, will be this year’s Featured Guest. There will also be the ever popular Car Corral, with hundreds of beautiful cars on display for all to enjoy. Once again there will be “Vendor’s Row” with items available to learn about or purchase. Tickets are available at the gate.

An adult one day ticket is $25, and a three day Event pass is $40. Youth ages 7-16 are $5 and children under 6 are free. This is the Premier Vintage road race on the West Coast, and is not one you want to miss out on. Not only do you get the excitement of three days of great racing, but we get to help the kids win the struggles they may be facing.

Our Independence Day is a reminder of what our country has been through over the years, and because of the sacrifices that have been made that allow all of us to enjoy weekends like this one. If you need any information on this race or others this racing season then check out www.pacificraceways.com.

Happy 4th of July everyone!