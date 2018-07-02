BDCC’s Pig Roast Luau Event a Success

Editor, the VOICE:

The Black Diamond Community Center was full of Hawaiian-clad party-goers at our annual fundraising Luau and Pig Roast, that was held June 22nd.

Sponsors for this year’s event were Mutual of Enumclaw, Black Diamond Recycling & Transfer, and TRM Wood Products (Johnny Morris).

Raffle items were donated by Board members: Keith Watson, Jude Irish, Elsie Parkin, Becky Olness, Dave Ambur, Joe Androsko, Tamie Deady, Marsha Tetzlaff, Judy Watson. Community folks also donated: Chris Mead, Mike Lind’s Meats, BD Pizza & Deli, Auto Zone, Safeway, Fire District 44 Union Members, Janie Edelman, SmokeHouse & More, and Black Diamond Antiques.

The generous donations help fund the BDCC programs that serve those in need in our community. Especially needed during the summer are extra food bank items, dairy vouchers for families with children, prescription drug assistance for Seniors, and motel vouchers for women with children.

Mutual of Enumclaw not only helped financially, but their staff donated time to help serve and entertain our guests. Volunteers were Mary Ellen Bolden, Connie Berndt, Kim Borgen, Lori Crain, Devonne Wicks, Josie Wicks, Rachel Heater, Debbie Snider, and Tanya Vaugh.

Also on board to help were our weekly volunteers at the Senior lunch program, Mary Ann Knarreborg and Barbara Besagno.

Colorful leis were donated from Ten Trails, represented by Joell Bolen and Kate Smith.

BDCC staff members always shine at our events: Leslie Johnson, Irene Vaughn, Helen Bittner, and James Lesinski.

Our community center is lucky to have such wonderful financial support and volunteers.

Our next event is October 6th, 2018, our Harvest Moon Prime Rib Dinner Auction. Call 360-886-1011 for tickets.

Thank you everyone,

Cheryl Hanson, Executive Director, Black Diamond Community Center