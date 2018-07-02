VOICE of the Valley
Top Menu
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Main Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Articles Around Town
Events
Letters to the Editor
City News and Beat
Police News and Reports
Fire News
Local
Senior Citizen Activities
Church Information
When Coal Was King
Library News
Community Resources
Sports
Auto Racing
Baseball
Basketball
Bicycling
Cheer
Cross Country
Dance
Football
Golf
Gymnastics
Kickball
Lacrosse
Powder Puff
Run/Walk
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Water Polo
Weight Lifting
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Local Advertisers
Service Directory
Church Directory
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Subscribe
Home
Advertise
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
VOICE of the Valley
Home
News
Top Stories
Articles Around Town
Events
Letters to the Editor
City News and Beat
Police News and Reports
Fire News
Local
Senior Citizen Activities
Church Information
When Coal Was King
Library News
Community Resources
Sports
Auto Racing
Baseball
Basketball
Bicycling
Cheer
Cross Country
Dance
Football
Golf
Gymnastics
Kickball
Lacrosse
Powder Puff
Run/Walk
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Water Polo
Weight Lifting
Announcements
Anniversaries
Birthday Wishes
Births
Engagements
Graduates
Obituaries
Weddings
Local Advertisers
Service Directory
Church Directory
Classifieds
Classified Ads
Subscribe
Events
Home
›
Community News
›
Events
›
Come to Black Gold Coffee Company and Hear Brett Habinecht Sing
Come to Black Gold Coffee Company and Hear Brett Habinecht Sing
By
VOICE of the Valley
July 2, 2018
278
0
Share:
Tags
black diamond
community
events
voice
washington
Previous Article
Come out for the FREE Family Movie ...
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Top Stories
City of Maple Valley opens a cooling location to keep citizens safe
August 2, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Community News
Local
GMVAC Meeting Announcement
November 3, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Senior Activities
Black Diamond Senior News Updated 11-14-17
November 14, 2017
By
VOICE of the Valley
Community News
Armed suicidal woman shot by police
November 6, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
Police Reports
Police News Updated 12-20-16
December 19, 2016
By
VOICE of the Valley
When Coal Was King
Taylor Coal Miners
January 16, 2018
By
Bill Kombol
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
You may be interested
Events
Maple Valley Days is Here!
Community News
Peacocks of Hobart
When Coal Was King
John L. Lewis
Contact
About Us
Home
© Copyright
VOICE of the Valley
. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by
Amanda Hayes
.