Cost of Freedom

We who live in the United States have much to be grateful for. As a nation we enjoy freedoms that others only dream about. We have the freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness; the freedom to speak openly, to worship God, and live the American dream.

How was all this made possible? It was made possible by those who believed by faith that this type of freedom could be obtained, and should be obtained. The Declaration of Independence reads with such fervor and faith: “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”

Fifty-six men signed the Declaration of Independence. Their conviction resulted in untold sufferings for themselves and their families. Of the 56 men, five were captured by the British, twelve had their homes ransacked and burned, and two lost their sons in the Revolutionary Army. Another had two sons captured. Nine of the fifty-six fought and died from wounds or hardships of the war. In all, 25,324 Americans gave their lives for independence.

Freedom is never free. This is true in the spiritual sense as well. Our sin cost – the Bible says “The wages of sin is death.” This means separation from God for all eternity. We know in our heart that it is just as God has said, “we have all sinned.” This means we all deserve the wages of our sin, death away from God in eternal punishment. Sin costs. Yet, listen to what God did for us at a cost to Himself to set us free through forgiveness. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” – John 3:16.

God has certainly allowed us great freedom in this land, and it was at great cost. Even of greater cost, is the cost of our sin. I hope that your Fourth will be a celebration of thankfulness for the freedoms that remain ours and those who serve to keep it that way. But even more so, that you have come to know, and celebrate the freedom from sin through Christ who loves you and died for you. This is the freedom you cannot afford to ignore.

