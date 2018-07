Mark W. Bowman

Mark W Bowman, age 59, of Kirkland, passed away June 20, 2018 after a long illness.

He was born April 4, 1959 and is the son on Bill and Dee Bowman of Hobart, WA.

Mark is survived by his mother, Dee, sisters; Connie Trover and Cindy Bowman, daughter, Jessica Bowman, and nephews Devon & Christopher.

He was preceded in death by his wife Myung, father Bill and brother Max.