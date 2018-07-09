The weekend of June 29th – July 1st at Pacific Raceways saw the vintage racing machines of the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts take to the 10 turn 2.25 mile road coarse in the 30th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race.

From Maple Valley Greg Heacock heads into Turn 9 in his 1961 Cooper T53 Zerex Special. Greg competed in Group 1 in Race 2 of the 5 race schedule that took place that weekend.

The proceeds from the weekend event benefit the kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital. For more information on the rest of the 2018 season be sure to check out www.pacificraceways.com.