VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Auto Racing
30th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race

30th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race

By Bill Archer
July 9, 2018
518
0
Share:

The weekend of June 29th – July 1st at Pacific Raceways saw the vintage racing machines of the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts take to the 10 turn 2.25 mile road coarse in the 30th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race.

From Maple Valley Greg Heacock heads into Turn 9 in his 1961 Cooper T53 Zerex Special.  Greg competed in Group 1 in Race 2 of the 5 race schedule that took place that weekend.

The proceeds  from the weekend event benefit the kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.  For more information on the rest of the 2018 season be sure to check out www.pacificraceways.com.

Tagsadultschildrencommunityfundraiserking countylocalnewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Kiwanis Club of Black Diamond Maple Valley ...

Next Article

Soos Creek Botanical Garden, a free entry, non-profit ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.