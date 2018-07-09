Historical Society Annual Picnic and Fundraiser Now Scheduled

Dress yourself for picnic-style comfortable and get prepared for surprises and a walk through memories from the past. Then attend Tahoma High School’s reunion and Annual Picnic. It is scheduled by Maple Valley Historical Society (MVHS), always on the first Sunday of August. The date this year is August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Graduates are encouraged to bring their lunch and a chair. Chairs are necessary for comfort at the selected picnic location, Gibbon/Mezzavilla Store and Fire Engine Museum, at 22012 SE 248thSt (along Witte Road on MV Community Center compound). The store, post office and fire engine museums will all be open for visits and reminiscing, “a walk back in time.” MVHS will serve coffee, tea and water. Visitors should bring a picnic lunch.

THS graduates are asked to forward information or personally share the THS reunion picnic information with alumni, classmates, and class reunion committees in order to facilitate updating the society’s alumni directory. Their information now covers over 17,000 students. Alumni information is private and not given or sold to outside parties, businesses or organizations.

Questions regarding the directory should go to Sandy Faul, at 425-226-2780 or LSFAUL@comcast.net or to MVHS President, Richard Peacock, at 425-432-0141 or thepavos@hotmail.com. Alumni who plan their reunions also can email their current class information to Sandy Faul or address it to her at PO Box 58832, Renton, WA 98058.

Railroad Fundraiser Planned

On Saturday, Sept.15 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Gary Tarbox of the Pacific Northwest Railroad Archives will be guest speaker at Maple Valley Historical Society. His presentation focuses on the railroads in our local area. The PNW Railroad Archives have composed a book containing their information. They are going to donate 100 copies to MVHS to use as a fundraiser. The meeting is at the Fire Engine Museum, 22012 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley. Refreshments will be provided.