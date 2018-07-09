Kiwanis Club of Black Diamond Maple Valley Continues their Support of Kids in our Area

Editor, the VOICE:

At the June 19th meeting, I was presented with a check for $1,000.00 by Club President Johna Thomson and Treasurer Val Westover.

This money will be used to continue the center’s support of youth and their families. We will purchase dairy vouchers for the families who need milk, eggs, and cheese. Applications are out for Back to School Supplies, and the Kiwanis money will also be used for school supplies, like backpacks, calculators, and other items on the school lists.

The Kiwanis supply youth on the free/reduced lunch program at Black Diamond Elementary with weekend snacks throughout the school year. The food is stored at the Black Diamond Community Center, and members of Kiwanis put together these supplies weekly, under the direction of our board members Becky Olness and Marsha Tetzlaff.

We are lucky to have this generous partnership with the Kiwanis, and many kids have been touched by all of us working together.

Thank you