Police News Updated 7-10-18

Black Diamond

On June 17 at 8:26 p.m. on the 22500 block of SE 296thSt., officers were dispatched to Lake Sawyer in regard to a report of a boat sunk at a dock. Upon arrival, officers conducted an area check on the water, but were unable to locate any sunken boats. Witnesses, in the area, told officers that the boat had been removed from the lake by the owner earlier in the evening.

***

On June 14 at approximately 11:49 a.m. on the 32500 block of 2ndAve., officers received a call regarding a theft. Officers were informed that someone stole fuel from a pickup that was parked in front of a residence. There was approximately a 1/4 tank of fuel in the vehicle when parked. The tank was then found almost empty.

***

On June 13 at approximately 2:55 p.m. on the 22800 block of SE 312thSt., officers received a call regarding a suspicious circumstance. Officers were informed that a suspicious person jiggled the doorknob of a residence and then walked away. Search of the area ended with negative results.

Covington

On June 18 at 3:53 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 271stSt., a vehicle was observed with a license plate propped up in the rear window against the glass as well as an expired trip permit taped to the inside of the window. It was also observed that the rear tire was nearly flat. Check of the plate revealed it was stolen. While trying to make contact, the driver sped up and passed multiple locations to pull over. Upon contact, the male driver stated that the key did not come out of the ignition when asked to take it out. The male was removed from the vehicle and was discovered to have given a false name. When his correct name was identified, check of the male revealed he had a Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (DWLS/R), 1stdegree as well as two prior conviction in the 1stdegree and two prior convictions in the 2nddegree. Following an investigation, the vehicle was impounded, and the male booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for DWLS/R, 1stdegree; Trip Permit Violation, Making False Statements, Fail to Obey, 2 warrants for DWLS/R, 1stdegree; and Making False Statements), Ignition Interlock, and Violation Making False Statements Obstructing.

***

On June 15 between 6 p.m. and 12:52 a.m. of June 16 on the 17700 block of SE 272ndSt., someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a laptop and jacket.

***

On June 15 at 4:08 p.m. in the area of SE 264thPl. and 184thAve. SE, a female was observed parking a vehicle at a residence the day before and then going inside. Check of the female associated with the vehicle revealed she had a felony warrant for VUCSA (Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act). The next day the female was contacted while returning to the same area. Further check of the female revealed she had a suspended license for Child Support Enforcement. The female was booked into the Regional Justice Center on her warrant and her vehicle impounded. Additional charges included Driving While License Suspended, 3rddegree.

King County

On June 16 between 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the 31600 block of SE 307thSt., when the owner of a vehicle returned to his vehicle, after fishing for the day, he found his vehicle broken into. The inside was trashed and stolen items included stereo, Vietnam jacket, and license plates.

***

On June 15 at 2:25 p.m. on the 20100 block of 261stPl. SE, a deputy was dispatched for a vehicle recovery of a stolen vehicle. The motorcycle was confirmed stolen and then impounded.

***

On June 12 between 3 p.m. and 6:43 p.m. of June 14 on the 35300 block of 218thAve. SE, a resident reported that her home had been broken into for a second time in two days. This time she found that her BBQ grill that was outside was stolen. Other items stolen included a saw, chainsaw, two generators and two propane tanks.

***

On June 12 at 10 p.m. on the 30800 block of W. Lake Morton Dr. SE, a vehicle was observed pulling into a resident’s driveway and a female exiting. The female then walked all around the vehicles before walking up to the door. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicles or residence.

***

On June 12 at 3:35 p.m. in the area of SE Retreat/Kanaskat Rd. and 327thWay SE, someone walked onto a property and stole a game camera. The suspect was captured on a second game camera.

***

On June 11 at 8:45 a.m. on the 17600 block of 134thAve. SE, a male and female passed-out in a vehicle in a parking lot were contacted. The male had a needle containing a dark brown substance in his lap. The male was pulled out of the vehicle and stated he liked hanging out in the parking lot as no one gave him any trouble. He also stated he had drugs in his vehicle. Also found in the vehicle were shaved keys, which he said he had found in some bushes. Check of the vehicle revealed it was in an eluding case from the week before. The male stated he was scared to pullover because his license was suspended. Both male and female were trespassed from the area. The drugs, shaved keys and a credit card not belonging to the male were confiscated and the case was forwarded for detective review.

Maple Valley

On June 19 at 9:52 a.m. on the 26500 block of SR 169, officers were dispatched to a business where a subject was using the public restroom to take a bath and refusing to leave. After being told police had been called, the subject made a mess and then left the business. The female was located behind another business and trespassed. Check of the female revealed she had warrants, so she was booked into the Regional Justice Center for her warrants.

***

On June 13 at 10:55 p.m. on the 26800 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd., officers were dispatched for an incident where the driver of a vehicle rammed into another vehicle in a business parking lot. During an investigation, it was learned that the female in vehicle #1 rammed vehicle #2. #1 female driver thought #2 female driver was cheating with #1’s husband. The female that did the ramming sped away from the scene but was not at the house when checked. The ramming female called later and explained her sided of the story, as told how she was distraught. The female that was hit did not wish to prosecute at this time.

***

On June 10 between 7 p.m.-noon of June 11 on the 23200 block of SE Kent/Kangley Rd. SE, a female reported that her vehicle was stolen. Earlier in the day, a suspicious vehicle with heavy front-end damage had shown up at another address overnight. The vehicle belonged to the female. Check of the vehicle revealed lipstick on the deployed airbag. The vehicle was also documented in a hit and run incident the night before. The female making the stolen report continued to deny she was in the vehicle at the time of the hit and run.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree