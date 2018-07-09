VOICE of the Valley

Events
By VOICE of the Valley
July 9, 2018
Soos Creek Botanical Garden, a free entry, non-profit 23 acre stroll  garden.  Located at 29308 132nd Ave SE, Auburn, just a short drive from Maple Valley and Covington, is looking for donations of chairs and lightweight 6-8 ft. tables that can be used outdoors.

Chairs and tables must be in good condition. Volunteers will pick up your donations and give a tax deduction receipt, if you wish.

Call Joe at 253-236-2116 to schedule a pickup. See the Garden’s website for Summer/Fall programs at sooscreekbotanicalgarden.org.

Scouts looking for a 2018/2019 Eagle project are welcome to contact the Garden as well.

