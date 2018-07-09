Tahoma High School’s award winning “We the People” program to receive boost from County budget

It’s a nationally recognized program that helps teach civics to the students at Tahoma High School and Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn announced on Monday, July 10, 2018 that the school’s “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” team will receive $1000 as part of the budget update adopted by the Council.

“I’m proud to support this group of future leaders in continuing their educational endeavors,” said Dunn, whose district includes Tahoma High.

We the People is a national high school civics program administered by the Center for Civic Education where high school students apply constitutional principles to current issues in a Senate hearing format. Tahoma’s team won the state competition testing their knowledge of the Constitution in January 2018 and were subsequently honored by the Washington State Senate.

“Tahoma High School’s We the People program is so thankful for the funds provided because of Reagan Dunn’s advocating,” said Gretchen Wulfing, Educator at Tahoma High School. “This program is life changing and leads to these young adults becoming engaged, educated citizens.”

The funds approved by the Council will allow students to have access to periodicals and civic related books in their constitutional research. In addition, financially challenged students will have help attending the state competition in Olympia where students compete from around the state and attending the national competition in Washington, D.C. where they represent Washington state.