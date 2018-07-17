Austin Calhoun from Covington in a 23T Altered

Saturday, July 7th at Pacific Raceways, Funny Cars from the United Nitro Funny Car Association were the main attraction for the day. Between their qualifying rounds and eliminations that were held later that night, the cars of the Swift Tool #1 race were there competing in their classes. One of the many cars that ran in the Super Pro class was the ’23T Altered of Austin Calhoun from Covington. Getting ready for his first qualifying round he does a “burn out” before facing the “Christmas Tree”. This race was kind of a warm up for the NHRA CatSpot Northwest Nationals that are heading to Pacific Raceways August 3-5. For more information, check out www.pacificraceways.com. Photo by Bill Archer.