Homeless Team Now Prepared To Begin ‘Tiny’

Team construction will soon begin on building locally a ‘Tiny’ house. The 9×12 square foot of space is designed for sleeping and storage. Upon its completion, the home is transported to Seattle by the organization, Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). Housing for the Homeless is a community summer project that supports the housing needs of homeless people in the Puget Sound area.

Those who wish to contribute to this effort have several ways to participate. The ‘Tiny’ home will be constructed in the upper parking lot of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 23855 SE 216thSt. in Maple Valley. Volunteer needs and donor opportunities include:

*The team needs a truck driver this week to pick up and deliver building materials from two local businesses to SVLC. Pre-arrange day and time of your availability with D’Ann Tedford, on site coordinator, at 360-469-4983 message, or djtedford@hotmail.com.

*Could you lead a 5-10 person team on Wednesday evenings in constructing the ‘Tiny’ Home? Twenty-three step-by-step building assembly instructions that are approved and are considered “simple” are provided. Contact Mark Friesen, homeless project coordinator, markandangelab@gmail.com or text 425-318-2954.

*Join the building team as construction volunteers to assist. Dates include Wednesdays – July 25, August 1stand 8th, with August 15thfor painting.

*Loan one to several building tools that are needed for construction. The 33-item Tool List ranges from safety glasses and first aid kits to circular saw, extension cords, framing and finish nailers, caulking gun, etc. With your name on the tool, all will be returned at the project’s end. For an emailed Tool List, contact Kathy Fix, SVLC office at 425-432-1373 or email office@SVLCcommunity.org.

*Childcare provider and a chief food officer. Contact D’Ann Tedford as listed above, by phone or email.

*Materials and supplies for building a ‘Tiny’ home total $2500. Donors have contributed $1370 to date. Checks addressed to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church should include “Housing for the Homeless” in the memo line. Address is 23855 SE 216thSt, Maple Valley, WA 98038.

LIHI provides a variety of supportive services for the homeless. They help residents maintain their housing and develop self-sufficiency. The efforts include providing residents with case management, life skills training, technology access and training, financial literacy training and savings program, in addition to activities for some of the more than 500 children in LIHI housing.