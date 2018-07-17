Police News Updated 7-16-18

Black Diamond

On June 22 at approximately 11:54 a.m. on the 31100 block of 3rdAve., officers received a call regarding a juvenile calling 911 while crying. The telephone call was then dropped. Officers arrived at the residence and contacted the 12-year old juvenile, who was extremely upset and crying. The juvenile was upset because his father became upset with him over being lazy and disrespectful. To discipline the juvenile, the father took away the Juvenile’s new headphones and threw them on the ground. It was explained to the juvenile that he needed to listen to his parents and respect their rules. It was also explained the proper use of the 911 system. After speaking with both parents and the juvenile, it was determined that no crime had taken place.

On June 22 at approximately 4:53 a.m. at the intersection of Baker St. and Railroad Ave., officers were dispatched to a non-injury, non-blocking, single vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver, who stated he had fallen asleep while on his way home. The vehicle struck a flag pole and stone bench at the local museum. There were no observable injuries to the driver and he declined aid. Evidence on scene supported the driver’s statement that he had fallen asleep while driving. Officers stayed on scene until the vehicle was removed.

On June 21 at approximately 1:21 p.m. at the Lake Sawyer Regional Park, officers received a call regarding a female who accidentally drove her vehicle into a log. Upon arrival, officers found that the female driver did not see a large log when she was pulling out of the parking lot and struck it. The female wanted to know if she could be reimbursed for the damage to her vehicle because she did not believe that the log should be in the parking lot. Officers informed the female that the logs were intentionally placed in the parking lot to stop motorists from destroying the parking lot with their vehicles.

Covington

On June 18 between 7 a.m.-noon on the 25500 block of Covington Way SE, a male, who had parked on a gravel parking lot, was encouraged to relocate, as the lot was going to be developed, however, the male refused to move. While attempts were made to get help for the male, he continued to refuse help or to leave even when presented with a Trespass Warning Letter. After numerous attempts to encourage the male to leave, he was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Criminal Trespass, 2nddegree.

On June 15 at noon on the 16400 block of SE 251st, a school resource officer was dispatched to a report of someone igniting toilet paper on fire in a girl’s bathroom. Two rolls were extinguished. A female was questioned during an investigation and found to have a lighter in her pocket. The female denied the lighter worked, however, it was found to be working. The consequences were determined by the principle and fire investigators.

On June 13 between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the 24400 block of 188thAve. SE, someone stole a motorcycle, bicycle and two backpacks with hunting gear out of an open garage. It was believed that one of the residents accidently left the garage door open.

King County

On June 24 at 12:01 a.m. on the 19800 block of SE Wax Rd., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle vs. fence. Upon arrival, a vehicle was found well off the roadway, half way through a chain link fence. Air bags were deployed, and heavy front-end damage was also observed. When the female driver was asked if she wanted to take the Field Sobriety Tests, she answered that she did not want to. The female gave breath tests of nearly 3 times the legal amount allowed. Her vehicle was impounded, and the female released at her residence pending filing of charges for DUI.

On June 20 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the 30400 block of 219thWay SE, upon returning to a construction site, a crew found that several items had been stolen. Stolen items included a gas fireplace insert, log set burner, shop vacuum, radio, 2 ladder jacks, 2 planks, 2 boxes of caulking and a couple of boxes of nails.

On June 18 at 5:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. of June 19 on the 19000 block of SE 272ndSt., someone cut several portions of copper tubing off 5 heat pumps located outside of a church assembly hall. While the thief left some portions of the tubing in a bucket near the pump, it will most likely cost several hundred dollars to repair the units.

On June 18 at 5:12 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., while running a license, it was determined that the tabs were expired. Upon contact, check of the male driver revealed he had a suspended license in the 2nddegree for refusal to conduct a breath test. A relative came to retrieve the vehicle and stated that the male was not supposed to be driving it. The relative was also not aware the male had been driving the vehicle at the time. The male was cited for Driving While License Suspended, 2nddegree, and given an infraction for his expired tabs.

On June 17 between 3:50 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. of June 18 on the 22000 block of 286thAve. SE, a resident parked his vehicle in the driveway, but did not lock the door. When the resident returned, he discovered his golf clubs and shoes were missing.

On June 16 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. of June 17 on the 15700 block of SE 178thCt., a resident returned from a trip and found the gas cap to his vehicle was open. Also, three potted plants had been cut and knocked over.

Maple Valley

On June 26 at 4:55 a.m. on the 22000 block of SE 271stSt., a resident was warming up his unlocked vehicle in the driveway before going back in the house for an item. Upon his return, the vehicle was missing. Search of the area ended with negative results.

On June 23 at 4:30 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE Wax Rd., a bicycle, which had been found near a tunnel on a trail, was left with a note at the police department. Check of the bike revealed that it was clear with no record.

On June 20 at 6:06 p.m. in the area of SE Kent Kangley Rd. and Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed swerving into oncoming lanes, speeding, being driven on the shoulder and almost hitting someone in a crosswalk. Pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. Upon contact, the male driver was immediately taken into custody. During an investigation, it was figured the male totaled approximately 5 miles of reckless driving. The vehicle was impounded, and the male booked into Kent Jail on Reckless Driving.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree