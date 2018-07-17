Trees Removed To Make Way For Veterans Memorial

On Tuesday, July 3 P’ n ‘D Logging and Tree Service donated their time and talent to help make way for the next phase of construction of the Greater Maple Valley Veterans Memorial. Only a few trees came down to open the space. Patrick Roth from Ro-Con Equipment Specialists will now pick up the stumps and grind them at his facility. Our community Veterans Memorial is being built because of businesses like these in addition to our many other donors and supporters! Thank YOU!! Brett Habenicht, President, Greater Maple Valley Veterans Memorial Foundation.