Night time construction work – SE Kent Kangley Road (SR516) & 218th Avenue SE

Work scheduled to being on Monday, July 23rd!

Post Date: 07/20/2018 3:53 PM

Construction on Project T-42 – SR516 & 218 Avenue SE Intersection Improvements will begin on Monday, July 23rd.

The first two days of the project include NIGHT WORK (9pm – 4am). Lane shift and tree falling will require the closure of one lane and working at night will minimize traffic disruption. Once two-way traffic is reestablished, work will be limited to daytime hours except for final paving (which will also require lane closures at night).

For more information on this project please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xUnTU or contact City Engineer Bill Bullock at 425-413-8800 / bill.bullock@maplevalleywa.gov.