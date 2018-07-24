VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Blood Drive This Sunday

Blood Drive This Sunday

By VOICE of the Valley
July 24, 2018
87
0
Share:

On Sunday July 29th 2018 at St. Barbara Catholic Church

 Located at 32416 6th Ave (6th & Baker Street) Black Diamond 

Will have a Bus in upper parking lot

Drive hours:  9:00 am – 3:00 pm (closed 11:30 am – 12:30 pm)

For information and to sign up, please contact Tom Harvey at (206) 453-9805 or e-mail tkharvey0312@live.com

Walk-ins are welcome around scheduled donors

Our regional blood supply drops 20% in summer. Please donate blood and help maintain an ample blood supply for our community this summer.

Tagsbloodcommunityeventsking countylocalmaple valleynewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Slow Down in Work Zones

Next Article

Tiny Floor Completed as Homes for the ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.