Blood Drive This Sunday

On Sunday July 29th 2018 at St. Barbara Catholic Church

Located at 32416 6th Ave (6th & Baker Street) Black Diamond

Will have a Bus in upper parking lot

Drive hours: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (closed 11:30 am – 12:30 pm)

For information and to sign up, please contact Tom Harvey at (206) 453-9805 or e-mail tkharvey0312@live.com

Walk-ins are welcome around scheduled donors

Our regional blood supply drops 20% in summer. Please donate blood and help maintain an ample blood supply for our community this summer.