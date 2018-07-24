GoodGuys Cruzin’ to the Northwest

Friday July 27th the GoodGuys will take to the premier quarter mile drag strip of the Northwest at Pacific Raceways for the GoodGuys Friday Night Drags, a part of the 31st Pacific Northwest Nationals being presented by Griot’s Garage. The race cars competing are those 1972 or earlier in Sportsman Classes such as Hot Rod I and II, Street Machine I and II and Comp with NOS and Electronics being all right to use. Time trials begin 10 AM with eliminations starting at 4 PM. In addition to the classic race cars there will be exhibition runs by the Nostalgia Nitro Funny Cars with the likes of “Bardahl Special”, “Evil, Wicked, Mean & Nasty”, “Mr. Explosive”, “Happy Hour”, “G-Men”. “Quarter Pounder”, and “Teachers Pet”. You might bring your ear plugs when they light up the track. Tickets for the Friday Night Drags are $20 for General Admission and kids 7-12 see all the racing action for $6.00. Gates open at 8 AM to begin the days activities. Then on Saturday and Sunday head out to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup to check out over 2500 Rods, Customs, Classics, Muscle Cars and Trucks thru ’87. There is a Indoor Car Show, Vendors and Manufacturers exhibits, Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral, live music entertainment, events for the kids, and much more. One more thing, and you can’t miss this, is the ever popular Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition presented by FuelCurve.com. This is that time of the year when we look back to the “Good Old Days” when thoughts turned to cars and racing. If you have never been a part of this amazing event either at Pacific Raceways on Friday night or Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Grounds to examine the beautiful vehicles that are on display then by all means put this weekend on your calendars as believe me you don’t want to miss this one. If you need more information on the race check out www.pacificraceways.com and for the show go to www.good-guys.com. Hope to see you there.