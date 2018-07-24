VOICE of the Valley

Great Day For the 2018 Wacky and Wild

By Bill Kombol
July 24, 2018
1st– Under The Sea – Edward Jones

The annual Wacky and Wild Challenge was held on Wednesday, July 18 under the beautiful skies of sunshine that helped make the day a success. Many golfers and some non-golfers came out for a day of fun and companionship.

nder the Sea took first place at the annual Wacky and Wild Golf Challenge sponsored by the Maple Valley Black Diamond Chamber of Commerce. The event took place on Wednesday, July 18. This is one of the fundraisers the Chamber holds each year and is open to anyone wanting to partcipate. Start thinking of your decorating ideas now for next years Wacky and Wild and you may just win first place as these ladies did this year. Photo to the right above are Amanda Gross, Daniell McGowan, Dee Seelye and Sally Gross. Photos by Traci Hipple.

Here are the winners of Wacky & Wild 2018. 1st Place – Under The Sea(Edward Jones – Amanda Gross, Danielle McGowan, Sally Gross and Deb Seelye) 2nd Place – Real Men Wear Kilts (Wilderness Auto Service – Eric VanRuff, David Setera, Dave Harmon and Chuck Muller) 3rd Place – TheVanRuffians (Bill and Sue VanRuff – Bill VanRuff, Mario Sorci, Gary Habenicht and Shane Davis) 4th Place – Sons of Pitches (City of Maple Valley – Laura Philpot, DJ Nesel, Les Burberry and Erica Deal) 5th Place – The Everglade Gators (Leah Mulvihill – Leah Mulvihill, Becky Olness, Ed Mulvihill and Tim Henry); 6th Place – The Copy Kats (Copy It – Mail It! – Dana Melbuer, Mary Practo, Jim Wene and Josh Lyons).

Longest Drive Male: Kyle Forbes (Outpatient Physical Therapy) andLongest Drive Female: Indi Rooney (Indi & Co. Marketing).

Closest to the Pin Male: Tim Lewis (Maple Valley Police Department) andClosest to the Pin Female: Amanda Gross (Edward Jones)

Best Decorated Cart: Tie – Under the Sea & The Everglade Gators

Other teams that participate were: Indi & Co’s Co. (Indi Rooney, Trisha Koeneke, Ally fuller and Matt Feldman); Use the Fore-ce (Sean P. Kelly, Dave Johnson, Julie Hunsaker and Paul Graves); Ruby’s Roughnecks (Syd Dawson,Tim Morgan, Patricia Taraday and Mark Coffin); Maple Valley Mulligans (LindaOlson, Troy Olmstead, Shauna Lee-Rice and Gary Thompson); The Thee Bline Eagles & Roger (Ann Taylor, Gary Taylor, Connie Bochman and Roger Bochman); 3 Little Pigs & the Big Bad Wolf (Jeff Johnson, Tom Collins, Diana Neff and Tim Lewis); Ravensdale Par Masters (Jeff Snelling, Jim Tanasse, Herb Pilgreen and Debra Tanasse); UW Medicine ( Brenda Latsch, Lisa Gillin, Betsy Kirichenko and Grace Dalrymple); Freddys Fab Patters (Dave Pilgrim, Andrea Freeman and Kyle Forbes); Diamonds in the Rough (Carol Benson Gary Farmer, Tamie Deady and Brock Deady); and Lakeside Laddies (Craig Nickel, Pat Tavenne, Kyle Stone and Eric Mock); Evergreen Eye on the Ball (Gary Martell, James Rooney, Lance Jones and Tim Horst).

