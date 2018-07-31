VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
Tiny House Sees Big Construction in Short Time

Tiny House Sees Big Construction in Short Time

By D'ann Tedford
July 31, 2018
366
0
Share:

Success with contemporary vinyl flooring and construction of four walls for Tiny House is hailed by members of SVLC. Back row left: John Lenetz, Andy Arnold and his daughter, Katrina, Dave Chinchar, Lance Seyer, Work Crew Leader Steve Israel, Levi Nilsson, Kurt Paulson, Kirk Johnson, and Project Coordinator Mark Friesen. Front: Twin brothers Cameron and Sawyer Nilsson. All photos by D’Ann Tedford

A large crew for a Tiny House, in a very short time.  As lyrics, those words could be sung, in the parking lot on SE 216thSt where folks have been gathering to create an 8’x12’ house in conjunction with Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and its Homes for the Homeless projects.


Skills, tools, and songs are his forte. Steve Israel of Home Care Construction, in Black Diamond, is Team Leader at the local Homes for the Homeless project in Maple Valley. In a single day, Israel can be writing song lyrics documenting history of the coal mines, playing guitar and harmonica in local schools and at community events, or doing what pays the bills – home construction.

The floor to Tiny House was completed by a work crew on the first Build Date. Its progress moved on to Steps 5 and 6 on the second Build Date; Step 5 was installation of strikingly contemporary vinyl floor covering while Step 6 was construction of walls. There are 23 steps needed for completion – next are window and door (framing and installation), and then roofing. Black Diamond community member, Steve Israel of Home Care Construction, was onsite as Team Leader for last Wednesday’s work crew of 10 skilled and DIY workers. Also onsite were another 6 attendees offering crew support such as preparing main dishes and side foods, with four adults providing childcare activities for six children.

Kurt Paulson offers oversight and damage control to children who want to build a Tiny House. With the hammer is 10-year old Cameron Nilsson. Taking lessons is Katrina Arnold.

Next Build Dates are two Wednesdays, Aug. 1st and 8th. They plan to arrive by 5:30PM, eat, and build. Local residents, Kirk and Sue Johnson and family, provided roofing materials and supplies at a discount through Stoneway Roofing Supply. Home Depot applied their corporate discount for lumber and construction supplies, in addition to local store coupons for materials purchased in Covington. Johnson’s Home and Garden generously donated all exterior and interior paints and primers plus the tools needed on Paint Day, August 15. Johnson’s also chose the paint color for exterior walls and trim. Colors on Maple Valley’s tiny home are a surprise to be revealed on Paint Day.

Ten families from Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church (SVLC), where construction is located, donated $2500 for materials and supplies; just $138.98 is still needed to cover cost overage. SVLC also sponsored on-site coordination by D’Ann Tedford, established a work crew, and facilitated six truck “on call” pick-up and deliveries by Mark Pihl and Rob Thompson. SVLC is encouraging other local churches, community groups, neighborhoods, and businesses to pick up the momentum and to build a Tiny House that temporarily addresses the increasing homelessness crisis throughout the Puget Sound area.

For information regarding LIHI and its outreach to both homelessness and Tiny House projects, contact Mark Frieden, LIHI member and local project coordinator, markandangelab@gmail.com  LIHI will transport Maple Valley’s Tiny House to Seattle.

 

 

 

Tagsadultschildrenchurchcommunityeventslocalmaple valleynewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Part of the interior of the Issaquah ...

Next Article

Sign the Banner event held at Maple ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.