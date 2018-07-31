Tiny House Sees Big Construction in Short Time

A large crew for a Tiny House, in a very short time. As lyrics, those words could be sung, in the parking lot on SE 216thSt where folks have been gathering to create an 8’x12’ house in conjunction with Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and its Homes for the Homeless projects.

The floor to Tiny House was completed by a work crew on the first Build Date. Its progress moved on to Steps 5 and 6 on the second Build Date; Step 5 was installation of strikingly contemporary vinyl floor covering while Step 6 was construction of walls. There are 23 steps needed for completion – next are window and door (framing and installation), and then roofing. Black Diamond community member, Steve Israel of Home Care Construction, was onsite as Team Leader for last Wednesday’s work crew of 10 skilled and DIY workers. Also onsite were another 6 attendees offering crew support such as preparing main dishes and side foods, with four adults providing childcare activities for six children.

Next Build Dates are two Wednesdays, Aug. 1st and 8th. They plan to arrive by 5:30PM, eat, and build. Local residents, Kirk and Sue Johnson and family, provided roofing materials and supplies at a discount through Stoneway Roofing Supply. Home Depot applied their corporate discount for lumber and construction supplies, in addition to local store coupons for materials purchased in Covington. Johnson’s Home and Garden generously donated all exterior and interior paints and primers plus the tools needed on Paint Day, August 15. Johnson’s also chose the paint color for exterior walls and trim. Colors on Maple Valley’s tiny home are a surprise to be revealed on Paint Day.

Ten families from Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church (SVLC), where construction is located, donated $2500 for materials and supplies; just $138.98 is still needed to cover cost overage. SVLC also sponsored on-site coordination by D’Ann Tedford, established a work crew, and facilitated six truck “on call” pick-up and deliveries by Mark Pihl and Rob Thompson. SVLC is encouraging other local churches, community groups, neighborhoods, and businesses to pick up the momentum and to build a Tiny House that temporarily addresses the increasing homelessness crisis throughout the Puget Sound area.

For information regarding LIHI and its outreach to both homelessness and Tiny House projects, contact Mark Frieden, LIHI member and local project coordinator, markandangelab@gmail.com LIHI will transport Maple Valley’s Tiny House to Seattle.