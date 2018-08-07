Answered Prayer

Do you believe in prayer? The Bible tells us to “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:6-7. What comforting words we have from the Lord, yet how many believe that prayer actually works? After reading this, you may want to think a little more about your beliefs and your prayer life.

Many years ago a survey conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians showed that ninety-nine percent of doctors believed a relationship existed between faith and physical healing. On another occasion, more than one thousand health-care professionals met at Harvard Medical School to examine this connection between spirituality and healing.

A California study furthers the support of the effectiveness of prayer in a study of a group recovering from heart problems. “About two hundred heart patients were assigned to Christians who prayed for them, while an equal number, a control group, received no known prayers. Neither group knew about the prayers, yet those who received prayer developed half the complications that were experienced by those in the control group.”

We really do not need to take a survey to know that prayer works. Jesus said “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you.” “Which of you, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” – Matthew 7:7,9-11. God always answers prayer, yes, no or wait. Regardless of the answer, we can be confident that it will always be within His perfect will and for us, and bring the most glory to Him.

Maybe it is time that you asked for prayer from a Christian who believes in prayer, or better yet, ask Jesus yourself. The Bible says “the effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much.” – James 5:16. The proof is in prayer. Shall we pray?

Would you like to know more? Call us at 425-432-0634, or visit us at http://www.taylorcreekchurch.orgwww.taylorcreekchurch.org. We invite you to join us each Sunday, 9 AM for Sunday school, and 10:15 AM for Worship. We are located at: 21110 244th Ave. S.E., Maple Valley.

(PAID MESSAGE)