Police News Updated 8-7-18

Black Diamond

On Monday, 07/09/2018, Officers were dispatched to the 24400 block of Terrace PL in regard to a parking complaint. Upon arrival, Officers cited a vehicle forbeing unlawfully parked.

*********

On Tuesday, 07/10/2018, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 31000 block of 229th AVE SE in regard to a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers contacted several individuals who proved to be the subjects of arrest warrants.

The individuals were taken into custody and transported for booking.

*********

On 07/10/18, at approximately 12:50 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a welfare check. Officers were advised that asubject, who works for a property management company, wanted a welfare checkconducted on a subject in Black Diamond who had not been cashing his rent checkssince April 2018. Officers conducted a welfare check at the subject’s residenceand found that he was not home. Neighbors confirmed that the subject is well,and that he comes and goes on a daily basis. The information was then providedto the property management company. Contact was made with the subject thefollowing day, he was advised to contact the reporting party.

**********

On 7/13/18, at approximately 23:12 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Bruckners Way. Officers were familiar with this vehicle and had been observing it at the time of the call. The vehicle had changed location to Sunny Ln and the 28 year old male driver had exited the vehicle. Officers conducted an area check and located the driver. The vehicle was seized for evidence and transported to Enumclaw for safekeeping. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing motor vehicle theft tools. The suspect was booked into the Enumclaw Jail.

Covington

On July 14 at 8 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 270th Pl., a male, who had been in a business a couple of times while returning what was thought to be stolen merchandise on one occasion, was observed entering the business a third time and attempting to return merchandise. Following an investigation, the male was told that he had not made the purchases, at which point the male gathered the merchandise and left the business. Following a second investigation, it was discovered the male had picked up a receipt out of a trash can at the business. Upon contact, the male admitted the items came from a friend’s house. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Theft, 3rd degree.

*Maple Valley

On July 16 at 2:01 p.m. on the 28500 block of 227th Ave. SE, it was reported that someone entered a vehicle and stole sports clothing, bike tools, 1st aid kit, flashlight, a GPS and bicycle.

***

*King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is in the process of implementing a new police reports program. At this time, information for the reports is not available. As soon as the bugs are worked out, we will resume police reports from KCSO that include Covington, Maple Valley, and the greater King County in this area.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree