Summit Park Project Groundbreaking Ceremony

On Thursday, August 2, City of Maple Valley Councilmembers and others celebrated the groundbreaking of Summit Park. Summit Park is 14.57 acres and is located at the northwest corner of SE 276thStreet and Maple Valley Highway (State Route 169). It consists of 14. 57 acres. Once completed the park will have restrooms, picnic areas, 3 sports fields, skate park, walking trails, playground – for all ages and abilities, a dog park with an off leash area and sports courts.

The first event scheduled at the Park is “Be the HOPE Walk” on July 20, 2019. This is a Cancer fundraiser spearheaded by Tina McDonough.