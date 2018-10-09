WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Multiple Fatality Collision

At approximately 2:17am on October 7, 2018 the Washington State Patrol (WSP) received a 911 call reporting a serious collision EB SR 518 in the area of I-5.

The Tukwila Fire Department arrived prior to WSP troopers and advised that one individual was going to be transported to Harborview Medical Center and four others were deceased in the vehicle. It was determined that the individual being transported had been ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

Once troopers arrived, they were able to determine that the vehicle was a white 2004 Nissan Titan pickup and was traveling EB SR 518 at a high rate of speed at which time it left the roadway to the right, rolled and struck a large concrete support pole. They secured the scene and notifications were made to have additional resources respond to the scene. Criminal Investigation Division detectives responded to include detectives from the Major Accident Investigation Team. Through their investigation at the scene as well as statements from individuals that drove up on the scene, detectives determined that the individual transported to Harborview was believed to be the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Jesse Tenorio, 22 years of age from Kent, Washington was subsequently arrested for investigation of four counts of Vehicular Homicide and placed under guard by troopers at Harborview Medical Center. Tenorio was released from the hospital on October 8, 2018 just prior to 4:00pm and booked into the King County Jail.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or information in reference to this vehicle prior to the collision. Please contact Detective Brody Ford at (425) 401-7742 or by email at brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov.