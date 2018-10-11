Suspect arrested for Murder, located in CA while attempting to flee to Mexico

On 10/8/2018 around 1:31 AM a 911 call from a friend of the victim reported that his 43 year old male friend was bleeding from the head but he didn’t know what had happened.The victim was lying on the garage floor of his home located at the 26200 BLK SE Black Nugget RD in unincorporated King County. The victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound. After much investigation by King County Major Crimes Detectives, they were able to determine the suspect shot the victim after a dispute over money. Detectives developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for murder. The suspect a 29 year old male was known to the victim.

Information was received that the suspect was attempting to flee to Mexico. On 10/10/2018 he was arrested in Los Angeles, CA and booked into the LA County jail. The suspect will be extradited back to WA to face charges for Murder.