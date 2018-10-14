District receives clean audit report

The Washington State Auditor’s annual review of Tahoma School District’s finances and accountability shows that the district is in full compliance and there are no negative findings.

“To summarize the results, the district had no significant weakness in internal controls, and did not have any material misstatements,” according to a letter to the district from Jason Cole, Assistant State Auditor for South King County. The audit covered the 2016-2017 school year.

Cole complimented district representatives, including Superintendent Rob Morrow, Assistant Superintendent Lori Cloud, Chief Accountant Bridget Malaspino, and Administrative Assistant Barbara Roessler for their “dedication and professionalism throughout the audit process. The assistance I received from the Tahoma School District’s staff made the audit go quickly and smoothly.”

The audit was divided into two parts: Tahoma’s financial statements and compliance with federal laws and regulations; and independent accountability in five specific areas that include basic enrollment, procurement, self-insurance, bid law for public works projects, and IT security controls protecting financial systems.

In comments to district officials during the audit exit conference, Cole and Audit Manager Saundra Groshong said the district’s handling of federal funds and programs is especially noteworthy, given the intricacies of federal requirements.

School Board President Mary Jane Glaser, who attended the exit conference, reported at this week’s board meeting that the district “passed with flying colors,” and noted that the auditors “could not praise Tahoma School District enough.” Glaser thanked Cloud and the finance department for their work.

Final copies of the completed audit will be available soon on the state auditor’s web page and on Tahoma’s Financial Services web page.