Maple Valley Girl Scout Troops 44197, 47697, 40267, 49999, 41469, 45327, 46716, 44044, 41361, 42689, 44205, 41070, and Renton troop 44221 built scarecrows to put on display at the Maple Valley Community Center, just in time for Halloween. You can take a look at their creations in person at 22010 SE 248th St, Maple Valley, WA 98038.